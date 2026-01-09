Nanded: Leaders Rush to Placate Dissatisfied Party Workers Ahead of NWCMC Polls | File Photo

In the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) general elections 2025-26, almost all political parties had several aspirants willing to contest. However, not everyone received candidature, and those who were denied tickets are dissatisfied. Moreover, in many cases, loyalists and old party workers were denied tickets, while new faces were given candidature. This has created an atmosphere of dissatisfaction among loyal party workers.

The impact of this dissatisfaction is directly visible in the campaigning of political parties. Considering the possible electoral losses, senior leaders have now started reaching out to dissatisfied party workers by visiting their houses and trying to convince them. Many have also been given assurances of bigger responsibilities in the near future.

Read Also Ahead Of Pune Polls, Senior Congress Leader Sudhir Kale Joins BJP

Efforts are being made aggressively to placate the dissatisfied workers, but the question remains whether they will be convinced and actively participate in campaigning. Most of the dissatisfied workers are from the BJP, followed by Shiv Sena (Shinde), Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar).

Still, no single party has fielded candidates for all 81 seats. Several dissatisfied aspirants have turned their backs on campaigning for the official candidates of their respective parties.

On the other hand, candidates are worried that without support from party workers at the local level, they may face defeat. As a result, senior leaders and candidates alike are engaged in efforts to appease dissatisfied party workers.