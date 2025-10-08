 Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Stage Protest In Nashik Seeking Swift Aid For Flood-Hit Farmers
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) workers staged a protest outside the District Collector’s office in Nashik on Wednesday, demanding immediate compensation for flood-affected farmers in Marathwada and North Maharashtra

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:54 PM IST
The party alleged that thousands of acres of farmland across Marathwada and North Maharashtra have been devastated by torrential rains and floods. Many farmers have lost their homes, livestock, wells, and agricultural structures. "This is not merely a natural calamity but a humanitarian crisis that has crippled farmers' lives," the memorandum stated.

The party alleged that thousands of acres of farmland across Marathwada and North Maharashtra have been devastated by torrential rains and floods. Many farmers have lost their homes, livestock, wells, and agricultural structures. “This is not merely a natural calamity but a humanitarian crisis that has crippled farmers’ lives,” the memorandum stated.

It added that the government had announced a relief package of Rs31,628 crore under pressure from opposition parties, but implementation has been slow and unorganised. “The delay in disbursing aid has pushed lakhs of people to the brink of hunger,” the memorandum said.

The party demanded that farmers whose land and crops have been completely destroyed should receive immediate financial assistance of Rs50,000 per hectare. It further called for a special pre-damage compensation package for those whose wells and farm structures were washed away.

article-image

The memorandum was signed by Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Datta Gaikwad, district chief D. G. Suryavanshi, former MLA Vasant Gite, metropolitan chief Prathamesh Gite, former mayor Yatin Wagh, and other office bearers.

