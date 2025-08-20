 Pune Rains: Weather Forecast From August 20-25 – Details Inside
Pune Rains: Weather Forecast From August 20-25 – Details Inside

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Anand Chaini

Incessant rainfall over the last three days in Pune has interrupted the daily routines of citizens, leading to severe inconvenience due to flight delays and traffic jams on several roads across the city.

We take a look at the weather forecast for the city and its surrounding areas from August 20 to 25.

August 20: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas.

August 21: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas.

August 22: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas.

August 23: Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain likely.

August 24: Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain likely.

August 25: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain likely.

Warning issued to low-lying areas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a warning to citizens living in low-lying areas on Wednesday, alerting them to the possibility of flooding due to increased water discharge from Khadakwasla Dam.

The riverside roads have been closed to traffic as a precautionary measure following a rise in water levels since Tuesday. Citizens living in these areas have also been moved to safe houses.

Heavy rain irks commuters

Commuting has become a daily nightmare for motorists due to heavy rains and waterlogging situations across Pune. IT employees working at Hinjawadi have demanded a remote working option in view of the torrential rain and mainly to avoid traffic snarls.

Many people took to social media and tagged the authorities, highlighting traffic issues in the areas. Lokesh Rawat, an IT employee, said, “The condition of the roads is bad and a few days back we heard a girl fell off her bike due to a pothole and was killed by fast-moving vehicles. So many people have been killed on those roads and yet authorities are not taking proper actions. The roads are filled with potholes and traffic nonsense is also there.”

“Due to waterlogging at Pune Station, traffic has become worse; the situation is even worse for motorists as they are more prone to meet with fatal accidents. The traffic police should take strict action against traffic violators, as most of the time their mistakes lead to someone else’s death. Also, they should do something about the potholes and waterlogging situations,” said Pranita Waghmare, a commuter.

“During peak office hours, traffic snarls can be seen, and they last for more than an hour, especially when you enter the IT park. Most of the IT companies are shifting to Bangalore and Hyderabad due to the bad infrastructure in Pune," said Prachi Sherekar, an employee of a multi-national company.

