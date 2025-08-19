 Pune: Sinhagad Road Flyover's Last Leg Nears Opening, Promising Relief For Commuters
Work on the last leg, a 1,540-metre stretch between Goyalganga Chowk and Inamdar Chowk, is in its final stage.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
Commuters on Sinhagad Road can expect some relief soon, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing to open the remaining stretch of the flyover.

Two parts of the project, the 520-metre flyover at Rajaram Chowk and the 2,120-metre stretch from Vitthalwadi to Fun Time Cinema, have already been opened to the public. While work on the last leg, a 1,540-metre stretch between Goyalganga Chowk and Inamdar Chowk, is in its final stage.

According to officials, most of the construction is over, but some finishing touches are pending. These include road markings, signage, hazard boards, and junction improvements to make traffic movement safer. 

Streetlights are also being installed to ensure proper lighting on the flyover. The transport department has suggested a few changes at Inamdar Chowk, Rajaram Chowk, and Matoshree Chowk to smooth traffic flow once the bridge is opened. 

Though the ongoing rains have slowed down the work, the civic officials have said efforts are being made to complete the pending tasks quickly and open the flyover for use at the earliest.

The flyover was planned to solve the traffic congestion at the Rajaram Bridge crossing while easing traffic towards Sinhagad Road. It will help pedestrians as well and will manage traffic flow, particularly in the peak hours. 

The flyover project will also help vehicles skip 5 traffic signals while travelling from Vithalwadi to Funtime theatre along the Sinhagad road. The other lane of the flyover will help avoid traffic signals at Bramha hotel, Anandnagar and Hingne Khurd.  

Meanwhile, the flyover work was reportedly delayed after it was decided to construct pillars for metro stations on the proposed metro route from Khadakwasla to Hadapsar through Swargate.

