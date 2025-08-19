 Pune Shocker! 6-Day-Old Infant Abandoned Under Bench In Wagholi Garden, Police Launch Probe
Yuvraj Hande, Senior Police Inspector of Wagholi Police Station, said the child is safe and has been handed over to an NGO

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
Pune Shocker! 6-Day-Old Infant Abandoned Under Bench In Wagholi Garden, Police Launch Probe | Unsplash

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune's Wagholi area, where a six-day-old baby was found abandoned at a garden on Sunday, around 8pm.

According to the police, some women who were in Wagheshwar Garden for a walk informed them that an unknown lady had left the baby under the bench and fled from the spot. When she did not return to pick up the child, police were informed.

Yuvraj Hande, Senior Police Inspector of Wagholi Police Station, said the child is safe and has been handed over to an NGO at Sassoon General Hospital after taking permission from the Child Welfare Committee.

A dedicated team has been deployed in the area in search of the accused woman to identify her. Additionally, to collect information about the woman, maternity homes and hospitals are under the scanner where male children have been delivered in the last few days. Moreover, the nearby CCTV cameras are being inspected to check the routes used by the woman while leaving the place.

However, regarding the matter, a case has been registered under Section 93 (abandonment of child) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is underway.

