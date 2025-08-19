Pune Rains: FITE Urges IT Companies To Let Employees Work From Home Amid Infrastructure Woes | Anand Chaini

Forum For IT Employees (FITE) on Tuesday urged IT companies to allow employees to work from home amid heavy rains and severe infrastructure woes in Pune.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), FITE wrote, "Heavy rains predicted in Pune for the coming days, yet no steps taken to make #WorkFromHome mandatory. Most IT companies are already hybrid – giving WFH will not affect delivery but will surely help employees stuck in traffic jams, waterlogging, and pothole-filled roads."

FITE urged the Maharashtra government and IT firms to declare work from home. "This will reduce traffic pressure, ease stress on civic authorities and provide relief to employees," it added.

"With Pune’s current infra condition – broken roads, flooded underpasses, and poor drainage – #WFH is the need of the hour," FITE concluded.

Pawana Dam 96.63% Full

Pawana Dam, which quenches the thirst of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents, has filled to 96.63% of its capacity. Constant rainfall has been reported since Sunday in the catchment area of the dam. Hence, water will be released soon into the river, which flows through Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

Pawana River, one of the three rivers that flow through Pimpri-Chinchwad city, is a major river in Pune district. It originates in the Western Ghats, around 6 km away from Lonavala in Maval taluka. It merges with the Mula River near Dapodi.

With the year-long need for water in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawana Dam was built in the Pawananagar area in Maval in 1972. With approximately 10 TMC of capacity, the dam is the primary source of water for the industrial hub. With it being almost full, water will be released into the river.

The administration has warned residents that water levels may rise. Citizens in low-lying areas have been asked to stay cautious. Pawana River flows through Ravet, Chinchwad, Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi, and Dapodi, so residents of these areas must remain cautious.