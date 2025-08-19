SHOCKING VIDEO: Drunk Auto Driver Drags Woman Cop For 120 Meters In Maharashtra’s Satara After She Asks Him To Stop | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, an autorickshaw driver, driving under the influence of alcohol, dragged a female traffic police constable in Maharashtra's Satara district after she asked him to stop. The incident took place on Monday around 5:15 pm. The video of this incident is going viral on social media.

According to the information received, traffic police constable Bhagyashree Jadhav was on duty in the Khandoba Mal to Market Yard area of Satara when she asked an auto driver, identified as Devraj Kale, to stop for checking.

Fearing that he would be penalised for driving under the influence, Kale refused to stop and tried to escape. Jadhav, who clung to the auto, was dragged for 120 metres. As nearby people intervened, Kale stopped the auto. They also thrashed Kale and rescued Jadhav.

Meanwhile, Kale has been arrested by the police, while Jadhav is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Dogs Chase Away Black Panther Searching For Prey In Satara's Bhilar Village

An unusual incident in Satara’s Bhilar village has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a black panther entering a residential area in search of prey.

Around 1am on Friday, the big cat approached the porch of farmer Vitthal Pandurang Kamble’s house, where two dogs were tied. It attacked one of the dogs, but both animals fought back fiercely, forcing the predator to flee.

Villagers say leopard attacks on domestic animals have been reported in recent days, but this is the first time a black panther has been sighted in Bhilar.

The rare appearance has sparked fear in the community, with residents urging the forest department to take immediate measures to capture and relocate the animal.