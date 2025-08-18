Pune: Delay In University Road Flyover Inauguration Frustrates Commuters, Traffic Woes Continue | Sourced



Shivajinagar: The much-anticipated University Road flyover which is also a part of the Pune Metro project was supposed to be completed and scheduled to open on in May month. However, despite the deadline for inaugaration passing, it remains closed. Residents are questioning is the flyover work still not completed or the authorities are looking for any chief guest or are they waiting for good “Muhurat” to inaugurate.

Commuters and residents have been frustrated with mounting traffic woes and delays. The flyover connects the key stretch from Bremen Chowk in Aundh to E-Square in Shivajinagar. It is seen as a solution to one of the city’s busiest traffic bottlenecks. However, delay in its opening has left many in frustration.

The two-tier flyover at University Chowk, being constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), is designed to carry the Metro line above while providing ramps connecting Aundh, Shivajinagar, and Pashan below. Once completed, it is expected to significantly decongest Ganeshkhind Road, a vital route used by thousands of commuters daily. However, delay in inauguration continues to cause traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours and the ongoing monsoon.

Sandeep Kulkarni who commutes to Hinjawadi daily, speaking to Free Press Journal said, “It has become a nightmare to pass through Ganeshkhind Road every morning. The construction barricades and diversions have narrowed the lanes, causing traffic jams that easily stretch for 20-25 minutes. The worst part is during rains when the road gets waterlogged, wasting more of our time.

Another commuter, Priya Joshi, a software professional and resident of Shivaji Nagar, said that the authorities and politicians had promised that at least one section of the flyover would be operational by May 1. But nothing has changed. "Instead of easing traffic, the work has made our travel more stressful. Every day, university chowk becomes a bottle neck due to various diversions. Inauguration of the flyover as early as possible is the only solution. The time we are forced to spend on traffic, could be spent with our family," she said.

Meera Patil, a senior citizen from Aundh, said, “It is not just about commuters. People like us who stay nearby suffer too. The constant dust from construction is affecting our health. Due to traffic jams people used to honk, creating a lot of noise and causing us to suffer."

Rohit Deshmukh, a student of Symbiosis College said, "We were hoping the flyover would bring relief, but the project seems to be moving at a snail’s pace. The inauguration should be done with the hand of any common man, whose money and hard work have been used to build the flyover, not from the politician."

Despite repeated demands from the public, there has been no clear update on the new inauguration timeline. Commuters argue that the delay reflects poorly on planning and coordination among agencies.

MNS breaks Coconut, slams delay at University Chowk Flyover



The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) recently stepped in amid delays to open the newly built University Chowk flyover. Frustrated by the project's prolonged completion and official hold-ups, MNS workers staged a spirited protest, symbolically inaugurating the flyover themselves with coconut-breaking and ribbon-cutting rituals, classic gestures in Indian celebrations.

Their message was clear: the flyover, connecting hotspots like Aundh and Shivajinagar, is ready and should serve the public immediately. They argued that keeping it closed, despite finished construction, causes daily traffic jams and unnecessary frustration for commuters. The protest was lively, even sparking brief standoffs with police. MNS leaders called out the authorities, insisting citizen interests must trump political delays. Their act struck a chord with locals, many are eager to see this vital bridge finally open and bring much-needed relief to Pune’s ever-busy roads.