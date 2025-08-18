Pimpri-Chinchwad: Murder Accused Out On Bail Breaks Beer Bottle On Man's Head in Chikhali; Three Arrested | File

Chikhali: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a man in the Chikhali area for breaking a beer bottle on another man's head after a heated argument. Two of his accomplices have also been arrested. The accused, a notorious history-sheeter, was previously arrested by police on murder charges. However, the Bombay High Court granted him bail in 2024.

Suraj Ramdas Ghode (age 25, resident of Chikhali) filed a complaint at Chikhali Police Station. The accused have been identified as Ashutosh Kadam (age 28) and Raja Yuvraj Hajare (age 28, both residents of Chikhali), along with Shailesh alias Banya Sham Gaikwad (age 30, resident of Thergaon).

They have been booked under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and relevant sections of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

According to police reports, the complainant and the accused’s brother had a fight a couple of weeks ago. To "settle" the matter, accused Kadam and his accomplices came to Aura Hotel in Purna Nagar on Sunday night, where the complainant and his friends were drinking.

Police said that there, the accused and the complainant had a fight. The accused allegedly said, "Since coming out of jail, I have my eye on you. You are being too clever. I won’t spare you alive." The accused then slapped the complainant, broke an alcohol bottle and glass, and struck him on the left side of his head.

When the complainant’s friend intervened, the accused’s other two associates smashed a beer bottle on the complainant’s head. The complainant sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. The accused and his accomplices have been arrested. Police Sub-Inspector Rajesh Masal is investigating the matter further.

Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Salunkhe, in charge of Chikhali Police Station, told the Free Press Journal, "Accused Kadam was arrested in 2020 for murder. He is currently on bail. We have arrested him for the attack on a man’s head with a beer bottle on Sunday night. We are investigating the matter further."

Kadam Arrested Previously For Murder Of A 20-Year-Old

An official told FPJ, "Chikhali Police had arrested Kadam in 2020 along with three others. The Bombay High Court granted him bail in 2024. He is a history-sheeter and a local goon with a record of serious crimes against him."

According to the FIR registered in May 2020, accused Ashutosh Kadam was arrested by Chikhali Police for the murder of an autorickshaw driver’s son, identified as Aniket Randive (age 20, resident of Chikhali). Kadam, along with his two accomplices named Ajay Chavan and Pliya Gaikwad, and 3–4 others, had killed Aniket with a koyta. This was reportedly linked to a ‘gang’ rivalry between Chavan and Aniket’s friend.