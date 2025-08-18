Pimpri-Chinchwad Sports Grounds Neglected; Athletes Face Encroachment, Overgrown Grass And Garbage Issues | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Conditions of multiple playgrounds and sports grounds in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been worsening recently. Due to the rain, athletes' practice conditions have been hampered. Various grounds across the city report problems of encroachment, overgrown grass, garbage, and slippery conditions due to rain. Normal citizens who like to play team or individual sports regularly are also affected by this.

Madanlal Dhingra and Nehru Nagar Stadiums Suffer Neglect

The first ground is Nigdi Pradhikaran's Madanlal Dhingra Stadium, where the grass has grown to knee length. This has resulted in an increase in mosquitoes and unhygienic conditions, affecting the athletes' health and raising fears of diseases among players. The same situation is present in Nehru Nagar's Nehru Stadium where the grass is overgrown.

Encroachment at Annasaheb Magar Stadium

At Annasaheb Magar Stadium, carts seized by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) Encroachment Department have been kept, reducing the usable area of the ground.

Nehru Nagar Stadium, Pimpri | Sourced

Garbage and Drainage Issues at Pimple Saudagar Ground

In Pimple Saudagar, PCMC’s playground is also in bad condition. Athletes have previously reported unattended garbage on the ground. Also, the drainage system here is poor, as a substantial amount of rain can make this athletics-track-equipped ground slippery, potentially risking severe injuries to players. The roadworks going on outside make the matter worse due to constant chaos and parking issues.

PCMC Play Ground, Pimple Saudagar | Sourced

Facilities Exist but Challenges Remain

Experts say that these situations could negatively affect the fitness and performance of practising layers.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has set up various facilities for players. There are 16 badminton halls, 12 lawn tennis courts, and 31 other grounds in the city. Some grounds are rented out for the whole day. Open grounds charge a full-day fee, while table tennis, badminton, and lawn tennis courts charge on an hourly basis.

Many talented players from city schools and colleges are emerging and making a mark in competitions. Police and army training organizations also use some grounds, causing inconvenience to players. The grounds also attract large numbers of amateur players. Due to the lack of space for school and college competitions, students cannot prepare well before tournaments.

Currently, long grass and accumulated garbage have increased mosquito breeding, leading to risks of dengue and malaria. Players are forced to practice in these unhygienic conditions.

Citizens’ Concern

Mitali Diwekar, a resident of Wakad, said, "I regularly go to PCMC’s ground in Pimple Saudagar for my workout. Many times, garbage is left unattended on the ground. Also, the rain makes the surface slippery, and it becomes difficult to avoid slipping and falling. When it was new, it used to be a good place for jogging and sprints, but it is deteriorating day by day."

PCMC’s Response

Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Patil of PCMC's Sports Department said, "The city grounds are being inspected. Some grounds were closed due to rain. After the rain stops, cleaning will be done. Also, Annasaheb Magar Stadium will be renovated soon."