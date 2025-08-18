Study Reveals 75% Of Pune Voters Unaware Of Their Ward Boundaries & Representatives | File

Pune: A recent study has revealed a startling reality about civic awareness in Pune. Despite the city being known for its educational, social, and cultural advancement, and having four corporators in every ward, nearly 75% of voters do not even know the boundaries of their ward. Many are unable to name all their elected representatives.

The survey, conducted by The Unique Foundation under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), found that only 30% of citizens feel their corporators have solved their problems. A large number of voters now believe that instead of four representatives, one or two corporators would be more effective.

While state-level leaders of political parties continue to support the four-member system, local leaders and citizens are not in its favor. Small parties and independent candidates also find it difficult to contest, as forming a panel of four candidates is financially and logistically challenging.

The study further revealed that 47% of voters prefer to choose candidates based on individual merit rather than party symbols. About 40% of respondents said they wanted single-member wards, while only 28% supported the existing four-member system.

Another striking finding is that new faces get fewer chances in the current system, as known leaders dominate the panels. According to the report, work in two-member wards has been far more effective compared to four-member wards.

With municipal elections coming up after eight years, the debate over whether Pune should move towards smaller wards is expected to gather momentum.