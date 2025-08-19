 Pune VIDEOS: Rains Lash Pimpri-Chinchwad; Pawana Dam 100% Full, Water Release Started With 4,300 Cusecs
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Since Sunday night, the Pimpri-Chinchwad area has received torrential rains, just like the rest of Pune district. The rain, which was calm for a few days, hit residents hard again. Pawana Dam, which quenches the thirst of the city, has been reported almost 100% full, reaching 99.70% of its capacity on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Chinchwad area received 40 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. Both Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Maval area have received constant rains since Sunday night. Waterlogging has been reported in key low-lying areas. 

The ongoing road works in Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi, Nigdi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, and Wakad have been hit again due to the rain. The works, worsened by potholes and poor drainage, have been reported to further worsen traffic congestion across the city. Traffic problems have been reported at key squares in Hinjawadi, Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Bhosari, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Ravet, and Punawale. Residents complained about waterlogging at underpasses, grade separators, and other low-lying areas.

Amidst the rain, the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) has asked for work-from-home options for IT employees due to disruptions in reaching offices and homes.

The Kejudevi Embankment on the Pawana River near Aditya Birla Hospital in Chinchwad also overflowed due to constant rains. The water level of all rivers in the city, Pawana, Mula, and Indrayani, has substantially increased.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that, as of 10 a.m., Pawana Dam is 99.70% full, with a total outflow of 4,300 cusecs starting from the dam. Residents living near the river have been asked to stay cautious. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune District Administration have started their preparations for emergency calls amidst a red alert across Pune district on Tuesday.

