Pune VIDEOS: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Hinjawadi, Sinhagad Road, Dhayari, Kharadi & Mundhwa Areas | Anand Chaini

Heavy rains caused waterlogging and traffic jams across most areas of Pune on Tuesday, including Hinjawadi, Sinhagad Road, Dhayari, Kharadi, and Mundhwa, leading to severe inconvenience for officegoers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

‘Work from home is the need of the hour’

Meanwhile, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) urged IT companies to allow employees to work from home amid heavy rains and severe infrastructure woes in the city. IT companies are mainly situated in areas like Hinjawadi, Baner, Kharadi, Hadapsar, and Viman Nagar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), FITE wrote, "Heavy rains predicted in Pune for the coming days, yet no steps taken to make #WorkFromHome mandatory. Most IT companies are already hybrid – giving WFH will not affect delivery but will surely help employees stuck in traffic jams, waterlogging, and pothole-filled roads."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

FITE urged the Maharashtra government and IT firms to declare work from home. "This will reduce traffic pressure, ease stress on civic authorities, and provide relief to employees," it added.

"With Pune’s current infra condition – broken roads, flooded underpasses, and poor drainage – #WFH is the need of the hour," FITE concluded.

‘Pune's infrastructure has gone to the dogs’

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Disha Jha, an employee at a prominent IT company in Hinjawadi, said, "We have to go to office irrespective of the massive downpour and traffic jams. It takes two hours to reach the office and two hours to come back home."

Another IT professional, Deepak Sheth, added, "Pune's infrastructure has gone to the dogs. A little rain and the entire city is flooded and traffic comes to a halt. The administration must do something, or else companies will have no option but to relocate."