Red Alert Issued For Pune District; Residents Urged To Stay Indoors Amid Severe Rains (VIDEOS) | File

Pune: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a red alert for Pune District on Tuesday. With this, the ongoing rains are feared to become even more severe. Pune District Administration posted on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "For Pune District, today, 19 August 2025, a red alert has been given. In the next three hours, heavy rains with wind are expected. District Administration urges residents to take caution."

Heavy rains have been reported in the whole Pune District since Monday morning. Water clogging has been reported in many areas. Heavy traffic was reported in Hinjawadi, Sinhagad Road, Dhayari, Kharadi and Mundhwa due to water clogging.

Forum of IT Employees (FITE) has asked for work from home for persons working in IT. There are multiple IT companies in Pune District, including Hinjawadi, Kharadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Wakad, Bhosari, Baner and Balewadi.

FITE wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Heavy rains predicted in Pune for the coming days, yet no steps taken to make #WorkFromHome mandatory. Most IT companies are already hybrid – giving WFH will not affect delivery but will surely help employees stuck in traffic jams, waterlogging, and pothole-filled roads."

Meanwhile, Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar also asked citizens to stay cautious. He wrote on X, "Dear Punekars, Your safety remains our utmost priority as the city continues to witness heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging across several locations. We urge you to refrain from venturing outdoors unless it is absolutely unavoidable. Our officials and staff are ready to assist. In the event of any emergency, please reach out immediately to the helpline number 112."