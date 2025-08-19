Pune VIDEOS: Flashlight March Held In Memory Of 11-Year-Old Girl Who Died In Hinjawadi Road Accident | Video Screengrab

Hinjawadi: A flashlight march took place in Hinjawadi's Joyville Housing Society. Around 500 people were present, all in memory of 11-year-old Pratyusha Borate, who unfortunately lost her life in a road accident involving a dumper in Hinjawadi. The residents held this march as a form of protest against the loss of Pratyusha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pratyusha lost her life last Tuesday when a dumper collided with an Activa driven by her mother. Pratyusha was seated behind when the dumper hit the two-wheeler. It resulted in both of them falling. Pratyusha's mother was severely injured, while her daughter lost her life. The dumper was being driven recklessly during the restricted time for heavy vehicles. The accident happened at around 4:30 pm.

The restriction time for heavy vehicles in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) is 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm. Police have booked the driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and he has been arrested.

However, questions are being raised by the deceased girl's parents about police action. They said the accident could have been prevented. They demand strict action against everyone at fault, saying their daughter will never come back, but she deserves justice.