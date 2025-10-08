Nashik: Key Administrative Reshuffle Fuels Speculation Over Girish Mahajan's Growing Influence | File Photo

In what appears to be a calculated reshuffle of key officials, speculation is rife that Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan is at the centre of a transfer controversy in Nashik. Political observers say the move reflects an attempt to consolidate administrative control ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Political insiders claim that appointing favoured officers to strategic positions is a common practice among ministers seeking to strengthen their administrative influence. The transfers announced on Tuesday are being viewed in this light, fuelling talk that Mahajan has successfully placed officials of his choice in Nashik despite resistance from coalition partners.

For the past ten months, Nashik has been without a designated guardian minister, even though the district holds four cabinet berths — three from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and one from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. However, bypassing them, the BJP appointed Mahajan as the Kumbh Mela Minister to ensure its control over the preparations for the mega religious event.

Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Manikrao Kokate have already objected to Mahajan’s style of functioning, accusing him of acting more like a guardian minister than a Kumbh minister. Sources say that even within the BJP, some of the five Nashik MLAs are uneasy about his growing influence. Despite this, Mahajan has reportedly managed to have officers of his preference transferred to key posts.

Key transfers spark speculation

Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma has been appointed as Commissioner of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), while Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad has replaced him. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has been appointed Kumbh Mela Commissioner, and Manikrao Gursal, previously with the NMRDA, has been made Commissioner of the Tribal Development Corporation.

Political circles allege that Mahajan masterminded these appointments, sidelining ministers from Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction and the Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the Mahayuti alliance. Observers believe the move may lead to friction within the ruling coalition.

Prasad’s past controversy

Newly appointed Nashik Collector Prasad had faced controversy in Jalgaon when the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court fined him Rs 2 lakh for alleged misuse of the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

While serving as Jalgaon Collector, Prasad had issued an order to detain a criminal already in judicial custody. The order, however, was not implemented for ten months and was shown to the accused only upon his release on bail. When the accused challenged the order in court, the High Court observed that the justification for detention under the MPDA Act was unrelated to the case in question and held Prasad responsible for “misuse” of the law.

Even as the controversy remained fresh in Jalgaon, Prasad was transferred to Nashik, triggering fresh debate over the political motivations behind the reshuffle.