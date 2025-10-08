 Nashik: Key Administrative Reshuffle Fuels Speculation Over Girish Mahajan's Growing Influence
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Key Administrative Reshuffle Fuels Speculation Over Girish Mahajan's Growing Influence

Nashik: Key Administrative Reshuffle Fuels Speculation Over Girish Mahajan's Growing Influence

In what appears to be a calculated reshuffle of key officials, speculation is rife that Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan is at the centre of a transfer controversy in Nashik.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Key Administrative Reshuffle Fuels Speculation Over Girish Mahajan's Growing Influence | File Photo

In what appears to be a calculated reshuffle of key officials, speculation is rife that Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan is at the centre of a transfer controversy in Nashik. Political observers say the move reflects an attempt to consolidate administrative control ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Political insiders claim that appointing favoured officers to strategic positions is a common practice among ministers seeking to strengthen their administrative influence. The transfers announced on Tuesday are being viewed in this light, fuelling talk that Mahajan has successfully placed officials of his choice in Nashik despite resistance from coalition partners.

For the past ten months, Nashik has been without a designated guardian minister, even though the district holds four cabinet berths — three from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and one from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. However, bypassing them, the BJP appointed Mahajan as the Kumbh Mela Minister to ensure its control over the preparations for the mega religious event.

Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Manikrao Kokate have already objected to Mahajan’s style of functioning, accusing him of acting more like a guardian minister than a Kumbh minister. Sources say that even within the BJP, some of the five Nashik MLAs are uneasy about his growing influence. Despite this, Mahajan has reportedly managed to have officers of his preference transferred to key posts.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India, Reverse Tariff Hikes Hurting Americans
US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India, Reverse Tariff Hikes Hurting Americans
'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister, Compares Him To 'Mir Jafar' - VIDEO
'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister, Compares Him To 'Mir Jafar' - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway

Key transfers spark speculation

Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma has been appointed as Commissioner of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), while Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad has replaced him. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has been appointed Kumbh Mela Commissioner, and Manikrao Gursal, previously with the NMRDA, has been made Commissioner of the Tribal Development Corporation.

Political circles allege that Mahajan masterminded these appointments, sidelining ministers from Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction and the Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the Mahayuti alliance. Observers believe the move may lead to friction within the ruling coalition.

Read Also
Beedi Break Turns Tragic: Six Burnt As Matchstick Ignites Petrol In Nashik's Satpur
article-image

Prasad’s past controversy

Newly appointed Nashik Collector Prasad had faced controversy in Jalgaon when the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court fined him Rs 2 lakh for alleged misuse of the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

While serving as Jalgaon Collector, Prasad had issued an order to detain a criminal already in judicial custody. The order, however, was not implemented for ten months and was shown to the accused only upon his release on bail. When the accused challenged the order in court, the High Court observed that the justification for detention under the MPDA Act was unrelated to the case in question and held Prasad responsible for “misuse” of the law.

Even as the controversy remained fresh in Jalgaon, Prasad was transferred to Nashik, triggering fresh debate over the political motivations behind the reshuffle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yuvarang 2025: Five-Day Cultural Extravaganza Begins In Jalgaon

Yuvarang 2025: Five-Day Cultural Extravaganza Begins In Jalgaon

Ayush Prasad Assumes Office As Nashik Collector, Emphasises Efficiency & Accountability

Ayush Prasad Assumes Office As Nashik Collector, Emphasises Efficiency & Accountability

Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Stage Protest In Nashik Seeking Swift Aid For Flood-Hit Farmers

Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Stage Protest In Nashik Seeking Swift Aid For Flood-Hit Farmers

Nashik: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Road In Trimbakeshwar After Ambulance Fails To Arrive

Nashik: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Road In Trimbakeshwar After Ambulance Fails To Arrive

Pune: Double-Decker Bus Trials Successful, Operations To Start Soon

Pune: Double-Decker Bus Trials Successful, Operations To Start Soon