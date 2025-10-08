Latur: BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar Announces Rs 90 Lakh Flood Relief For Ausa Families

BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar | File Photo

Latur: BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who represents the Ausa Assembly constituency, has announced Rs90 lakh in financial assistance for families affected by the recent floods and heavy rains in his constituency, extending what he called the spirit of “one hand to help, one thought for humanity.”

In August and September, torrential rains wreaked havoc across Marathwada, particularly in Ausa taluka, where floodwaters damaged houses, destroyed crops, and killed livestock. In some cases, lives were also lost. Responding to the crisis, MLA Pawar said he would match the state government’s relief package with an equal contribution through the Creative Foundation and the Abhay Bhutada Foundation.

This means that for every rupee provided by the government, Pawar will contribute an equal amount -- a move he said was intended to “set a new benchmark for social responsibility beyond politics.”

Families who lost loved ones will receive Rs4 lakh from the government and an additional Rs4 lakh from Pawar, totalling Rs8 lakh. Similarly, for livestock losses, the matching aid will include Rs32,000 for a bull, Rs37,500 for a cow or buffalo, and proportional assistance for smaller livestock and damaged houses.

A total of 1,125 families are expected to benefit from the initiative. Before Diwali, a special programme will be held at Vijay Mangal Hall in Ausa, where agriculturist B.B. Thombre will distribute cheques and food packets to beneficiaries. The relief will be based strictly on official panchanamas to ensure transparency.

Known for initiatives such as Shet Tithe Rasta (Roads to Every Farm) and Gramsamruddhi (Village Prosperity), Pawar has now introduced what he calls the “Ausa Pattern of Relief”. He has personally inspected flood-hit villages, coordinated with administrative agencies, and facilitated the Chief Minister’s visit to assess the damage.

“This aid must be used for the purpose it is meant for,” Pawar appealed while announcing the relief. “If a bull or cow has died, the assistance should be used to buy one again; that’s the real meaning of humanity,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to secure higher government compensation for crop and land losses.