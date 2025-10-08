Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Go On Rampage At Latur Rest House After Being Denied Permission For Meeting | Sourced

Latur: Tension prevailed at the Government Rest House in Latur on Tuesday after workers of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of the Shiv Sena allegedly vandalised the premises when they were denied permission to use the rest house hall for a party meeting.

A Marathwada-level review meeting had been scheduled in Latur, where senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve was expected to attend. The party had sought permission to hold the meeting in the rest house hall, but officials reportedly informed the Shiv Sainiks that the hall could not be allotted at short notice.

Angered by the refusal, several party workers allegedly went on a rampage and smashed the glass doors of the hall. The incident occurred around 11am, triggering a brief spell of tension at the site.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and deployed additional security to prevent further disturbance. Meanwhile, Danve conducted the review meeting in the dining hall of the rest house.

Assistant Police Inspector Vasant Mule said, “If a PWD official files a complaint, then a case will be registered.” He added that the matter had not yet been officially reported to the police.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions locally, with officials criticising the act of vandalism at a government property.