Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Selected For Centre’s ‘Zero Accident Death District’ Initiative | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has been selected by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under its Zero Accident Death District initiative. District Collector Deelip Swami has directed all departments to work in coordination to achieve the target of zero road fatalities.

The Ministry, concerned over the rising number of road accidents across India, conducted a nationwide survey and selected 100 districts to pilot the project. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is among those chosen to implement stringent measures for accident prevention and rapid response to victims.

Swami chaired a review meeting at the district collectorate on Wednesday to assess current conditions and devise strategies to reduce road fatalities. The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod, Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sharmishtha Walawalkar, District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Medical Officer Dr Mahesh Laddha, Superintending Engineer SS Bhagat, Executive Engineer Sheshrao Chavan and other senior officials.

According to data from the Save Life Foundation, 373 road accidents were reported in the district in 2024, resulting in 469 deaths. In 2025, the number rose to 403 accidents with 508 deaths. During the meeting, officials decided to implement measures such as identifying accident-prone spots, ensuring medical assistance to victims within the golden hour, and taking strict action against traffic violators.

There are currently 66 identified black spots in the district. The meeting also discussed necessary engineering improvements, installation of signage, and the provision of medical aid facilities at vulnerable locations.

Swami instructed all departments to take the Zero Accident Death mission seriously and fulfil their responsibilities effectively. He also directed that school bus drivers undergo health check-ups during the Diwali vacation and that truck and bus drivers receive counselling sessions.

“Awareness among citizens about following traffic norms is equally important. Every department must work collectively to make Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar a model district for road safety,” Swami said.