Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar Orders Immediate DBT Compensation For Flood-Hit Farmers | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that compensation for farmers affected by recent floods is credited directly to their bank accounts without delay. He emphasised that all payments must be made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to provide immediate relief.

Papalkar reviewed the flood damage across districts under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division in a meeting held via video conference with district collectors and senior officials. Additional Commissioners Anant Gavhane and Manjusha Miskar were also present.

“The farmers have been severely affected by natural calamities. The compensation announced by the government should reach them at the earliest. The process must be completed without delay,” Papalkar said.

He instructed that panchnamas assessing crop losses be completed immediately and that separate reports be prepared for soil erosion on agricultural lands. Detailed reports on damage to roads, bridges, and public infrastructure should also be submitted to the respective department secretaries, he added.

Papalkar noted that the government has already sanctioned foodgrains for affected families and directed officials to expedite their distribution. He also called for the effective implementation of the new sand distribution policy to ensure the availability of construction material in the region.

The divisional commissioner said that 76% of the panchnamas have been completed so far and ordered that the remaining work be finished within the next few days. “A total of 33,043 families have received food grains. The remaining beneficiaries must be covered immediately. All pending works related to flood relief should be completed within the next ten days,” Papalkar instructed.