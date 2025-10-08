Pune: Chaos In Yerawada As Armed Gang Brandishes Koytas, Terrifies Local Residents - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: Panic gripped the Yerawada area late Tuesday night after a group of 10 to 12 men created chaos in a residential locality. They were seen brandishing koytas and hurling abuses. The shocking incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media. It has drawn widespread condemnation and sparked fear among local residents.

Watch Video:

According to available details, the gang arrived on multiple two-wheelers and began shouting and waving their weapons in the air. They disturbed the quiet neighbourhood near Darbar Bakery in Yerawada. The video shows a woman quickly retreating into her house with a small boy, believed to be her son, after the group passed by, shouting threats and expletives. Families in the area reportedly locked their doors and switched off lights in fear while the group roamed the streets unchecked.

Local residents said such acts of hooliganism have been recurring in certain pockets of Yerawada. It has raised serious concerns about safety and law enforcement in the area and Pune District. Following the viral spread of the video, the Yerawada Police launched an investigation. They assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Police officials confirmed that the footage is being verified to identify the suspects and their vehicles. “We are taking the matter seriously. Patrolling has been intensified in the area,” a Pune Police official said. The incident has reignited public anger over growing incidents of gang-related intimidation in Pune’s urban localities. This has especially increased during nighttime hours, residents have reported.