Pune: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies In Hinjawadi's Truck Mishap; Driver, Owners Arrested (Video)

Hinjawadi Accident Video: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies In Truck Crash; Driver, Owners Arrested |

Video footage has been secured of the truck accident that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl in Hinjawadi. The accident happened on Tuesday when a concrete mixer truck while at a road turn passed over a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of the girl. She was riding with her mother who survived with injuries.

Hinjawadi Police arrested the driver, Farhan Munnu Shaikh (age 25, resident of Bihar). A case under the BNS Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 12 (limit of solitary confinement), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 324 (mischief) was registered against him.

Graphic Warning

CCTV of Tragic Hinjawadi Incident. Dumper collided with a two wheeler, making a woman and her daughter fall. The 11 year old girld died on the spot. #Pune #Pimpri_Chinchwad #hinjawadi pic.twitter.com/81pJ9iK2yq — Maharashtra News (@MahaNews25) August 18, 2025

BNS Section 105 is a non-bailable offence. Usually, in accident cases, an offence under BNS Section 106 (death by negligence) is registered, which is bailable.

But with the heavy vehicle ban, those who carry the risks of accidents, especially during peak hours, if found guilty in a fatal crash, will face a non-bailable offence charge.

Heavy vehicles are banned within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm. If a fatal accident caused by a heavy vehicle takes place within this time frame, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be registered against all the accused involved. This includes the driver, vehicle owner and whoever assigned the driver the job.

The owner of the RMC plant and mixer vehicle, Pradeep Maruti Sathe (age 39), and the Dispatch Supervisor of the RMC plant, Prasad Vitthal Mandalik (age 27), both residents of Wakad, were arrested on Thursday.