Nashik Cops Crack Down On ‘Bhaigiri’ Culture, Act Against Criminals' Photos On Hoardings | Representative Pic

In the wake of the increased crime in the city, the police department has been put on alert. Steps are being taken to parade the criminals in public, summon them to the police station and issue warnings, register crimes and other measures are being taken.

As a part of this, while combing operations are underway in various parts of the city, if photos of notorious criminals are found on the banners, the police have started taking action against them. The action taken against Pawan Pawar, a former corporator from the Jail Road area of Nashik Road, has scared many people.

The police have formulated a policy to crack down on crime in the city in various ways. It has been clear in recent actions that even those with political support are not being spared. The goons are being muzzled while combing operations are being conducted across the city.

Photos of those who practice ‘Bhaigiri’ are flashing on hoardings on birthdays or on festivals. The police have also imposed fines against them, in line with which a case has been registered against former Shiv Sena corporator Pawan Pawar, who has a criminal background.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has even ordered that if photographs of people with such a background are seen on any hoardings, a case will be registered against them. The hoardings put up within the limits of all fourteen police stations in the city are being thoroughly inspected.

Pawn Pawar and Vishal Pawar had erected a welcome arch in the Jail Road area of Nashik Road. After receiving a complaint that it was causing traffic congestion and causing inconvenience to citizens, the police registered a case against the two.

Since the photo of Pawan Pawar, who has committed serious crimes, was displayed on this arch, the Nashik Road police have registered a case of disturbing public peace by creating fear, terror and insecurity among the public.

Apart from them, the police have also taken action against BJP office bearer Mukesh Shewale, who was putting up hoardings without a permit in the New Nashik area.