 Cow Protection Meeting In Nashik On Diwali After Recent Slaughter Case
This meeting will be held at Bhavani Mata Mandir, Belgaon - Kurhe Road, and an appeal has been made to take a pledge to protect the cow by worshipping it.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Cow Protection Meeting In Nashik On Diwali After Recent Slaughter Case | Representative Image

On the holy day of Diwali, a grand meeting has been organised in Igatpuri taluka to protect the cow and create awareness against cow slaughter.  

This meeting will be held at Bhavani Mata Mandir, Belgaon - Kurhe Road, and an appeal has been made to take a pledge to protect the cow by worshipping it. Swarajya Party District Chief Dr Rupesh Nathe has appealed to the public to participate in this meeting in large numbers. 

This meeting has been organised in the backdrop of the recent cow slaughter case in the Belgaon area. Especially since some of the accused in this case belong to the Hindu community, angry reactions are being heard across the taluka. 

Against this backdrop, the meeting will raise the voice that the government should take concrete steps to protect the cow, and that strict action should be taken against the culprits. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, MLA Devyani Pharande and MLA Seema Hiray, founder of Chhawa Sanghatana, Karan Gaikar, Manoj Jarange Patil's chief associate and founder of National Chhawa Sanghatana, Gangadhar Kalkute, Swabhimani Sambhaji Brigade state president Madhavrao Devsarkar, BJP district president Prof Sunil Bachhav, MVP director Sandeep Gulve, and other dignitaries will be present and guide the meeting.

