Honeytrap Case Rocks Pune's PMPML: Female Conductor Suspended | File Photo

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has suspended a female conductor after a serious case of honeytrap was registered against her at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police station.

The accused conductor has been identified as Surekha Baliram Bhalerao,

According to the police, Bhalerao allegedly used her position to extort money and valuables from victim Rohit Sanjay Kadam and two other individuals identified as Manoj Sukane and Bhagwan Ibite.

Regarding the matter, a case was registered against Bhalerao on September 17 under Sections 308(2), 308(6), and 308(7) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly threatening to file a false rape case and extortion. Following the registration of the case, the police have taken her into custody.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the nature of the charges, PMPML management has suspended Surekha Bhalerao pending inquiry.

Kishore Chavan, PRO of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, Bhalerao has been suspended pending departmental inquiries and further investigation into the respective cases.

Rahul Khilare, Senior Police Inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "We have registered a case regarding the matter. As per the initial investigation, three cases of honeytrap have been registered at different police stations against the acussed. Further investigation is underway."