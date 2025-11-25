Latur: Podar International School Marks 15th Annual Function With Grand Three-Day Celebration | Sourced

Latur: Podar International School, Latur, celebrated its 15th Annual Function with grandeur and enthusiasm, marking a significant milestone for the institution. The three-day event featured three themes: Be the Change: Sankalp se Samruddhi, Udaan – Horizons Unlimited, and The Adventures of the Magical Crown. Students from the primary to secondary wings delivered performances that reflected their creativity, confidence and dedication.

The programme became a vibrant platform for more than 3,000 students to showcase their talents in dramatisation, dance, music, and stage presentations, making it one of the most memorable events of the academic year.

The function was attended by Dr Vithal Lahane (surgeon, Lahane Hospital), Vinit Kumar (Inspector General, BSF Chakur) and Rahul Bhagwat (judge, Industrial Court, Latur). The Guests of Honour included Sameer Singh Salve (DSP, Latur), Prasad GM (Latur Hub, Ponkshe) and Dr Sandipan Jagdale (National Teacher Awardee).

Adding significance to the event, distinguished alumni from AIMs and other institutions were invited to guide and inspire the students. The alumni present included Urvi Yadav, Affan Pathan, Nishita Swami, Ruhi Maindarkar, Aniket Darekar and Abhishek Ladda.

Principal Giridhar Reddy commended the students for their outstanding performances and applauded the teachers for their dedication and meticulous efforts. Vice principals Jyoti Nim and Raheman Shaikh congratulated the school community for the seamless planning and execution of the celebration.

The event was coordinated under the leadership of Uttara Ruikar with the support of all coordinators, ensuring the smooth organisation of the Annual Function.

The 15th Annual Function concluded on a note of pride and joy, reflecting the school’s commitment to excellence, teamwork and holistic development.