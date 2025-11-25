PMRDA To Chart Economic Roadmap For Pune Region Under NITI Aayog's 'Growth Hub' Initiative |

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken a step to give direction to the development of Pune. An economic development plan for the Pune metropolis is being prepared under the ‘Pune Metropolitan Growth Hub’. Under this, the directions of Pune’s economic development will be determined. In this, emphasis will be placed on the economic development of Pune by determining other industrial sectors, including IT.

NITI Aayog is working to give momentum to the ‘Pune Metropolitan Growth Hub’. Under this, an economic development plan for the Pune metropolis is being prepared. This includes Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the ‘PMRDA’ area of jurisdiction. The economic development plan will set long-term economic, social and sustainable development goals.

It will determine the industrial sectors that will accelerate Pune’s economic development. In this, information technology, education, tourism, global convenience centres (GCC), manufacturing and green energy will be important sectors. The market of each industrial sector in the Pune metropolis and its future growth forecast will be included in the plan.

The economic development plan of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was prepared earlier. The plan of the Pune Metropolitan Region is being prepared on the same lines. From the perspective of Pune's development, 6 to 8 development centre concepts will be determined. Along with this, investment projects like Aerocity and an industrial cluster will be planned. Projects like ring roads and waste-to-energy will also be planned. The financial impact of Pune for the next five years will be outlined in this plan.

Survey to be conducted

The help of consultants will be taken to prepare the economic development plan, and an economic and social evaluation of the Pune Metropolitan Region will be done. It will include a focus on total income, employment, investment, and productivity in the region. Along with this, a survey will be conducted to collect information on factors like population, income group, gender ratio, health facilities, and education. PMRDA has invited tenders to appoint consultants to prepare the plan, through which the future economic direction of the Pune Metropolitan Region will be determined.

Responding to the development, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner, IAS, Dr Yogesh Mhase, said, “ The economic development plan will be a very important step in this. This step has been taken for the long-term economic development of the metropolis. And will help in selecting and accelerating the industrial sectors that will boost economic development.”