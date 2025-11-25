 Pune: Aspirants Demand Postponement Of PMC Junior Engineer Exam Over Distant Centres, Election Duty Clash
Candidates are demanding the postponement of the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Junior Engineer Examination scheduled on December 1, citing the municipal body elections on Dec 2.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Aspirants Demand Postponement Of PMC Junior Engineer Exam Over Distant Centres, Election Duty Clash | File Image (Representative Pic)

Several students have also been complaining of being allotted centres far away from their preferred choice. Kabir Bansode, a Pune-based aspirant, said, “I had filled the form early and had opted Pune as my centre, even then, I have been allotted my exam centre at Kolhapur. Being unemployed and making such mistakes by the PMC costs aspirants time, money, and inconvenience. So we demand that PMC reconsider the exam centre's choice.”

Another Pune-based aspirant, Rahul Jadhav, has been forced to face a similar ordeal. “Being prompt in filling the exam form and expecting a centre in Pune as was mentioned during the application, I’m allotted Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).”

Moreover, some aspirants who are already serving in other government jobs are facing difficulties as they have been allotted the election duties, and it would not be possible to attend a day before the elections. Considering the above-mentioned issues, the aspirants are demanding that the exam be postponed. 

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said, “The PMC Junior Engineer recruitment exam is scheduled for December 1. The exam centres that candidates selected while submitting their applications for this exam have not been allotted to them. Some candidates have even been assigned private centres located hundreds of kilometres away. Moreover, voting for the local self-government institutions' elections is set for December 2, so candidates won't be able to appear for the exam on one day and then attend voting duties the next."

"Additionally, some candidates have been assigned election duties. As a result, none of these individuals will be able to take the exam. This is an injustice to eligible candidates. The current situation is such that all of them will miss the exam. I request the Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner to please take action to change the exam centres for these candidates,” she added.

Even NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar voiced the concern. “The Junior Engineer (JE) exam being conducted under the Pune Municipal Corporation is scheduled for December 1. For this, students have been assigned exam centres 300-400 km away. As a result, students will not be able to reach for voting in the local self-government institutions election scheduled for the next day,” Pawar said.

“Moreover, students already in government service will also not be able to take this exam due to election duty. In addition, to ensure transparency in the exam, students are strongly demanding that this exam be organised only at the TCS ION CENTER. Taking this matter into consideration, the government should postpone the said exam and conduct it at TCS ION CENTER within a week after the election concludes, thereby avoiding the potential loss to students,” he added.

