Pune VIDEO: After Woman Injured By Tempo Traveller, AAP Demands Safe Footpaths In Aundh-Bopodi Area |

Pune: On November 3, a tempo traveller hit a pedestrian walking on the road near the Ganesh temple near MM Hotel in the Aundh Road Bopodi area due to encroachment on the footpath. The woman was seriously injured. Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a citizens' signature campaign in this place to ensure safe footpaths on the road stretch and to make proper planning for vehicles to take U-turns.

November 25, 2025

Mukund Kirdat, Annie Anish, Vikas Chavan, and Anish Varghese have submitted a statement of signatures of about 250 citizens from this area to the Pune Municipal Corporation. Although work has been done in this Aundh Bopodi area under the Smart City project, there are not enough safe footpaths for senior citizens, children and women walking on this road. Due to encroachment on the footpath, pedestrians have been forced to walk on the road.

The road from Bremen Chowk to Khadki Railway Station is continuously facing traffic flow. The road width is not sufficient for large vehicles to take a U-turn. And there have been encroachments on the footpath at many places in the area from Ambedkar Chowk to Khadki Railway Station. The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that it be properly rehabilitated or moved back.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation should follow the directions given by the Supreme Court of Delhi on October 7, 2025, regarding pedestrian safety and prepare an audit of the footpath and action plan,” said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Mukund Kirdat.