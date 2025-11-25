 Pune VIDEO: After Woman Injured By Tempo Traveller, AAP Demands Safe Footpaths In Aundh-Bopodi Area
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: After Woman Injured By Tempo Traveller, AAP Demands Safe Footpaths In Aundh-Bopodi Area

Pune VIDEO: After Woman Injured By Tempo Traveller, AAP Demands Safe Footpaths In Aundh-Bopodi Area

On November 3, a tempo traveller hit a pedestrian walking on the road near the Ganesh temple near MM Hotel in the Aundh Road Bopodi area due to encroachment on the footpath. The woman was seriously injured. Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a citizens' signature campaign in this place to ensure safe footpaths on the road stretch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: After Woman Injured By Tempo Traveller, AAP Demands Safe Footpaths In Aundh-Bopodi Area |

Pune: On November 3, a tempo traveller hit a pedestrian walking on the road near the Ganesh temple near MM Hotel in the Aundh Road Bopodi area due to encroachment on the footpath. The woman was seriously injured. Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party launched a citizens' signature campaign in this place to ensure safe footpaths on the road stretch and to make proper planning for vehicles to take U-turns. 

Mukund Kirdat, Annie Anish, Vikas Chavan, and Anish Varghese have submitted a statement of signatures of about 250 citizens from this area to the Pune Municipal Corporation. Although work has been done in this Aundh Bopodi area under the Smart City project, there are not enough safe footpaths for senior citizens, children and women walking on this road. Due to encroachment on the footpath, pedestrians have been forced to walk on the road. 

The road from Bremen Chowk to Khadki Railway Station is continuously facing traffic flow. The road width is not sufficient for large vehicles to take a U-turn. And there have been encroachments on the footpath at many places in the area from Ambedkar Chowk to Khadki Railway Station. The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that it be properly rehabilitated or moved back.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML To Receive ₹4.80 Crore Incentive For Electric Bus Fleet Expansion
article-image

“The Pune Municipal Corporation should follow the directions given by the Supreme Court of Delhi on October 7, 2025, regarding pedestrian safety and prepare an audit of the footpath and action plan,” said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Mukund Kirdat.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar
T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In Colombo
T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In Colombo
India T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India To Play USA In Mumbai, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15
India T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India To Play USA In Mumbai, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wild Cat, Wilder Rumours: Pune's Leopard Panic Explained

Wild Cat, Wilder Rumours: Pune's Leopard Panic Explained

Dhule Collector Bhagyashree Vispute Urges Students To Learn Self-Defence, Share Skills With Peers

Dhule Collector Bhagyashree Vispute Urges Students To Learn Self-Defence, Share Skills With Peers

Opposition Parties Submit Memorandum On Voter List Irregularities To Nashik Municipal Commissioner

Opposition Parties Submit Memorandum On Voter List Irregularities To Nashik Municipal Commissioner

‘Dictatorship Will Not Work’: MVA Protests Against PCMC, Burns Voter Lists In Pimpri-Chinchwad...

‘Dictatorship Will Not Work’: MVA Protests Against PCMC, Burns Voter Lists In Pimpri-Chinchwad...

Pune VIDEO: After Woman Injured By Tempo Traveller, AAP Demands Safe Footpaths In Aundh-Bopodi Area

Pune VIDEO: After Woman Injured By Tempo Traveller, AAP Demands Safe Footpaths In Aundh-Bopodi Area