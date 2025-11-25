 Dhule Collector Bhagyashree Vispute Urges Students To Learn Self-Defence, Share Skills With Peers
"Everyone is aware of the various incidents happening in society. In such a situation, women and students need to acquire the necessary skills to ensure their own safety. Everyone should take advantage of the training taught in this class. This training should be acquired and disseminated to other students as well," appealed District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute, IAS.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Dhule: "Everyone is aware of the various incidents happening in society. In such a situation, women and students need to acquire the necessary skills to ensure their own safety. Everyone should take advantage of the training taught in this class. This training should be acquired and disseminated to other students as well," appealed District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute, IAS.

A training session has been organised from 27 to 29 November 2025 to enhance the safety and security capacity of students in schools in Dhule district. As part of the preparations for this training, Vispute interacted with the female students on Tuesday and appealed to as many students as possible to participate in the training.

On this occasion, Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj, the trainer, provided training on various self-defence techniques for students and women. On this occasion, Bhardwaj trained women and students on how to protect themselves.

The training camp to be held at the State Reserve Police Force Ground, Dhule, was attended by District Collector Vispute, Municipal Commissioner Nitin Kapadnis, Resident Deputy Collector Sanjay Bagde, Deputy Collector (Administration) Sandeep Patil, Sub-Divisional Officer Rohan Kuwar, District Planning Officer Sunil Sonar, Education Officer (Secondary) Manish Pawar, Education Officer (Primary) Dr Kiran Kuwar and officers from various departments.

