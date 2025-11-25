 Pune: PMPML To Receive ₹4.80 Crore Incentive For Electric Bus Fleet Expansion
Under the state’s Electric Vehicle Policy, PMPML had submitted a proposal seeking ₹98 crore in incentives for the 490 e-buses. Earlier, PMPML had already received ₹3.20 crore, after which it renewed its request for the remaining ₹94.80 crore

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMPML To Receive ₹4.80 Crore Incentive For Electric Bus Fleet Expansion | File Photo

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) is set to receive an incentive of ₹4.80 crore for its additional electric bus fleet after the consistent follow-up by PMPML officials.

According to officials, PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Devre met Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar on Monday regarding the long-pending proposal for incentives under the Maharashtra Government’s Electric Vehicle Policy.

After a detailed discussion, the Transport Commissioner directed the concerned officials to release the incentive amount to PMPML.

Devre said PMPML currently operates 490 electric buses on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the PMRDA region.

These e-buses have significantly strengthened the city’s eco-friendly and affordable public transport system. The operation of electric buses has contributed to a substantial reduction in air pollution and carbon emissions while providing passengers with affordable, air-conditioned travel.

Devre, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Our target is to make the city buses eco-friendly by the end of December. We will be the first in the country if the target is achieved on time. The old diesel buses will be removed.”

Under the state’s Electric Vehicle Policy, PMPML had submitted a proposal seeking ₹98 crore in incentives for the 490 e-buses. Earlier, PMPML had already received ₹3.20 crore, after which it renewed its request for the remaining ₹94.80 crore.

However, after regular follow-up, the Transport Commissioner approved the release of ₹4.80 crore, marking another step forward in fulfilling PMPML’s pending dues.

The sanctioned fund will further strengthen the electric bus project and help accelerate the expansion of clean, sustainable public transportation in the Pune Metropolitan Region.

