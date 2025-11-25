 Pune Police Seize Rs 20.7 Lakh Gutkha Stock In Yerawada Raid; 1 Arrested
According to the police, the operation was carried out after a tip-off from an informer. The team raided the premises located behind the godown of Ved Provision Stores, Survey No. 14, near Sanjay Bhosale’s office, Naik Nagar, Yerawada

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Pune Police Seize Rs 20.7 Lakh Gutkha Stock In Yerawada Raid; 1 Arrested | Sourced

Narcotics Cell-2 of Pune Police seized illegal gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 20,70,500 from a godown in Yerawada on Monday. The action was carried out under the directives of senior officers as part of an ongoing drive against banned substances.

The accused has been identified as Jamanaram alias Ganesh Balram Jat (age 25), a resident of Yerawada and a native of Rajasthan.

According to the police, the operation was carried out after a tip-off from an informer. The team raided the premises located behind the godown of Ved Provision Stores, Survey No. 14, near Sanjay Bhosale’s office, Naik Nagar, Yerawada. During the raid, the police recovered a huge stock of banned gutkha and other tobacco-related products from the godown. The seized items amount to a market value of over Rs 20.70 lakh.

Sudarshan Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Narcotics Cell-2, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Jamanaram is a native of Rajasthan and runs a grocery shop in the locality. He has been arrested. However, the main suppliers, who are also on the wanted list, are on the run. The other two accused were supplying goods to him for the last 4-5 months. Under the cover of the grocery shop, Jamanaram was running the illegal business."

"Further investigation is underway. The absconding accused will be arrested soon," he added.

A case has been registered against the accused at Yerawada Police Station under relevant Sections 123, 223, 274, 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 7(2) and 20(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

