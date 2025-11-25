Vast Business Opportunities Await Nashik Youth As City Gears Up For Industrial Transformation |

Nashik: Over the next five years, Nashik city is expected to witness major transformations and a significant industrial revolution. Therefore, instead of running behind jobs, local young men and women should launch their own enterprises, as there are vast opportunities available, said Sunil Chandak, President of Unnattva Foundation. He was speaking at the “Business Sutra” workshop organised by NIMA and the Unnattva Foundation.



On the dais were NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Unnattva Foundation President Sunil Chandak, former NIMA President D.G. Joshi, Vivek Gogate, Manish Kothari, Vice President Kishor Rathi, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, and Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere.



NIMA President Ashish Nahar said, "Due to NIMA’s efforts, numerous development projects will take place in Nashik. These include a dry port at Niphad and connectivity allowing access to India’s largest port at Vadhavan within two hours."

"This will greatly expand export opportunities. Additionally, the newly established electric testing lab, the proposed acquisition of 2,000 acres by MIDC, and major investments from companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, and Indian Oil will firmly place Nashik on the industrial map. In this context, the Unnattva Foundation, with support from Tata Capital, will prepare 150 new entrepreneurs. Youth aspiring to become entrepreneurs should take advantage of this opportunity," he added.





Sunil Chandak guided attendees on why, what, and how to start their own businesses. He stated that entrepreneurship is the most effective way to build one’s unique identity. Over the last ten years, sectors such as agri-based food processing, solar energy, solid waste management, construction, services, e-commerce, share market, engineering, and pharma have created vast opportunities in India. In Nashik, too, new industries, the Vadhavan port, and the upcoming Kumbh Mela are expected to generate substantial business prospects.