 Pune VIDEO: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Backs Mahesh Landge Against Ajit Pawar; Takes Swipe At Dy CM Over Son Parth Pawar’s Past Electoral Defeat
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Backs Mahesh Landge Against Ajit Pawar; Takes Swipe At Dy CM Over Son Parth Pawar’s Past Electoral Defeat

Pune VIDEO: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Backs Mahesh Landge Against Ajit Pawar; Takes Swipe At Dy CM Over Son Parth Pawar’s Past Electoral Defeat

Padalkar joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other local leaders to campaign for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections on Saturday. Known for his sharp criticism of the Pawar family, Padalkar pulled no punches as he once again lashed out at the Pawars

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Backs Mahesh Landge Against Ajit Pawar; Takes Swipe At Dy CM Over Son Parth Pawar’s Past Electoral Defeat | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Jat MLA Gopichand Padalkar, during a public rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad, issued a direct warning to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as well as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. Launching a scathing attack on the uncle-nephew duo, Padalkar used aggressive language to criticise them in his speech on Saturday night.

Padalkar joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other local leaders to campaign for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections on Saturday. Known for his sharp criticism of the Pawar family, Padalkar pulled no punches as he once again lashed out at the Pawars.

Taking a dig at Ajit Pawar, Padalkar questioned in his speech, “I have been going after the Pawars for ten years, and they haven’t been able to do a single thing to me. So, what can they possibly do to Mahesh Landge?” He further warned that if anyone dares to mess with the BJP, he would “strip them naked in the middle of the square.”

Speaking about the PCMC, Padalkar said, “This municipal corporation is a hen that lays golden eggs. The opposition wants to slaughter this hen; that is why they keep visiting Pimpri-Chinchwad and criticising MLA Mahesh Landge. Mahesh Landge is a tiger. If he swipes his claws, it’ll be game over for them.”

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express
Viral: This Bihari Man's Chai & Poha Prices In Los Angeles Will Shock You! Indians Say, '5 Plates Of Both = My Monthly Salary'
Viral: This Bihari Man's Chai & Poha Prices In Los Angeles Will Shock You! Indians Say, '5 Plates Of Both = My Monthly Salary'
Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish White Wedding In Udaipur
Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish White Wedding In Udaipur
'Certified Jinxer': Ashwin's Praise For Mitchell Hay Backfires After Early Dismissal; Netizens REACT With Funny Memes
'Certified Jinxer': Ashwin's Praise For Mitchell Hay Backfires After Early Dismissal; Netizens REACT With Funny Memes
Read Also
Things Turn Ugly Within Alliances As Allies Slam Each Other Ahead Of Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic...
article-image

Padalkar continued, “Devendra Fadnavis and Mahesh Landge have achieved more development in nine years than the opposition did in forty years. The opposition should stop making empty boasts.” Aiming at Rohit Pawar, he added, “Mahesh Landge was not born with a silver spoon. He is not a product of dynastic politics; he is a leader of this soil, built by the people.”

Padalkar Levels Serious Accusations

Levelling grave accusations against Ajit Pawar, Padalkar stated, “If you were to rip open Ajit Pawar’s chest, you’d find 10–15 stolen factories. Many land records (7/12 extracts) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad would turn up in his name. Numerous cases of corruption would come to light. Therefore, do not mess with Mahesh Landge.”

“Landge is a wrestler (Pahalwan); you never know which move he will pull at any moment. They are saying Ajit Pawar made him, but he was elected MLA as an independent candidate. They claim they made him a leader. If you can make such leaders, then why didn’t your own son become a leader? Why did he lose the Maval Lok Sabha elections by 2.50 lakh votes in 2019?”

Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Emerges As Cybercrime ‘Earning Hotspot’ As Fraud Losses Touch ₹400...
article-image

Concluding his speech with a jab at the NCP’s future, Padalkar said, “Don’t get involved with the NCP; its expiry date is near. I doubt the party will even survive until 2029. It is only because of Devendra Fadnavis that Ajit Pawar has a seat of honour. He should focus on maintaining that dignity and stop messing with the BJP.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEO: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Backs Mahesh Landge Against Ajit Pawar; Takes Swipe At Dy CM...

Pune VIDEO: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Backs Mahesh Landge Against Ajit Pawar; Takes Swipe At Dy CM...

‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Strikes Again In Pune: Senior Citizen Loses Rs 34.8 Lakh To Cyber...

‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Strikes Again In Pune: Senior Citizen Loses Rs 34.8 Lakh To Cyber...

Pune: Alleged Sexual Assault On Dog At PMC's Wadki Shelter Sparks Outrage, Activists Seek Probe

Pune: Alleged Sexual Assault On Dog At PMC's Wadki Shelter Sparks Outrage, Activists Seek Probe

Pune: Man Dragged, Mauled By Stray Dogs In Narhe; Lies Bleeding For Hours

Pune: Man Dragged, Mauled By Stray Dogs In Narhe; Lies Bleeding For Hours

Nashik: Kohor Village Students Get First-Hand Army Experience At Artillery School

Nashik: Kohor Village Students Get First-Hand Army Experience At Artillery School