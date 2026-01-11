Pune VIDEO: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Backs Mahesh Landge Against Ajit Pawar; Takes Swipe At Dy CM Over Son Parth Pawar’s Past Electoral Defeat | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Jat MLA Gopichand Padalkar, during a public rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad, issued a direct warning to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as well as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. Launching a scathing attack on the uncle-nephew duo, Padalkar used aggressive language to criticise them in his speech on Saturday night.

Padalkar joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other local leaders to campaign for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections on Saturday. Known for his sharp criticism of the Pawar family, Padalkar pulled no punches as he once again lashed out at the Pawars.

Taking a dig at Ajit Pawar, Padalkar questioned in his speech, “I have been going after the Pawars for ten years, and they haven’t been able to do a single thing to me. So, what can they possibly do to Mahesh Landge?” He further warned that if anyone dares to mess with the BJP, he would “strip them naked in the middle of the square.”

Speaking about the PCMC, Padalkar said, “This municipal corporation is a hen that lays golden eggs. The opposition wants to slaughter this hen; that is why they keep visiting Pimpri-Chinchwad and criticising MLA Mahesh Landge. Mahesh Landge is a tiger. If he swipes his claws, it’ll be game over for them.”

Padalkar continued, “Devendra Fadnavis and Mahesh Landge have achieved more development in nine years than the opposition did in forty years. The opposition should stop making empty boasts.” Aiming at Rohit Pawar, he added, “Mahesh Landge was not born with a silver spoon. He is not a product of dynastic politics; he is a leader of this soil, built by the people.”

Padalkar Levels Serious Accusations

Levelling grave accusations against Ajit Pawar, Padalkar stated, “If you were to rip open Ajit Pawar’s chest, you’d find 10–15 stolen factories. Many land records (7/12 extracts) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad would turn up in his name. Numerous cases of corruption would come to light. Therefore, do not mess with Mahesh Landge.”

“Landge is a wrestler (Pahalwan); you never know which move he will pull at any moment. They are saying Ajit Pawar made him, but he was elected MLA as an independent candidate. They claim they made him a leader. If you can make such leaders, then why didn’t your own son become a leader? Why did he lose the Maval Lok Sabha elections by 2.50 lakh votes in 2019?”

Concluding his speech with a jab at the NCP’s future, Padalkar said, “Don’t get involved with the NCP; its expiry date is near. I doubt the party will even survive until 2029. It is only because of Devendra Fadnavis that Ajit Pawar has a seat of honour. He should focus on maintaining that dignity and stop messing with the BJP.”