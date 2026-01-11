Pune: Alleged Sexual Assault On Dog At PMC's Wadki Shelter Sparks Outrage, Activists Seek Probe | Videoscreen grab

A deeply disturbing video that has gone viral on social media has triggered widespread outrage across Pune after it allegedly showed a dog being sexually assaulted outside an animal shelter in Wadki. The accused is reportedly a staff member linked to Universal Animal Welfare Society, an organisation contracted by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Health Department to carry out Animal Birth Control (ABC) work.

The visuals, which have been widely shared online, have shocked residents, animal welfare volunteers and activists. Many have described the incident as not just an act of individual criminality but a serious failure of oversight and accountability in a system meant to protect animals.

The shelter in question houses animals that are brought in for sterilisation and medical treatment, making them completely vulnerable and dependent on human care. Animal welfare groups have stressed that sexual assault of an animal is a grave criminal offence under Indian law and represents one of the worst forms of cruelty.

They have argued that if the allegations are found to be true, the incident reflects deeper problems related to staff background verification, training and monitoring of personnel employed by civic body-appointed contractors.

The incident has sparked concerns and immediate action from the authorities. Activists and citizens have called for the registration of an FIR and a thorough criminal investigation based on the video evidence. There are also demands for the immediate suspension of the accused staff member and strict action against Universal Animal Welfare Society, including the possibility of suspension or termination of its contract with the PMC if violations are established.

Questions are also being raised about the role and responsibility of the PMC Health Department in monitoring ABC contractors. Animal welfare organisations have demanded an independent audit and inspection of the Wadki shelter and other facilities operated by the contractor to ensure the safety and well-being of animals housed there.

As public anger continues to grow, citizens have warned that any delay from the authorities would weaken public trust and risk further abuse.