Pune: Man Dragged, Mauled By Stray Dogs In Narhe; Lies Bleeding For Hours | Forbes (Representative Image)

A young man was seriously injured on Wednesday after being attacked by stray dogs. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Narhe, on Narveer Tanaji Malusare Road (also known as Sinhagad Road). The victim, Akshay Prakash Chavan (resident of Dhayari), sustained serious injuries in the attack. The dogs mauled his body during the incident.

Akshay Chavan and his friend Sunil Bavdhane were on the road near a wine shop on the Narhe-Vadgaon road. Due to intoxication, Akshay lost his balance and fell to the ground. As soon as he fell, seven to eight stray dogs from the area viciously attacked him. The pack of dogs dragged the intoxicated young man, who had fallen due to loss of balance, for about 10 feet. He was seriously injured in the attack. Because Akshay was drunk, he was unable to defend himself against the dogs.

The dogs mauled his body, especially his ears and nose. In the attack, Akshay was left bleeding profusely and unconscious on the road. Although the attack happened in the early morning, Akshay lay on the road until nine o'clock. Even though citizens saw him, no one came forward to help.

Finally, at nine o'clock in the morning, sanitation workers noticed him and immediately informed the police. Akshay is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital, and his condition is reported to be serious. Citizens are demanding that the municipal corporation immediately take action to control the stray dog ​​population.

Moreover, the Supreme Court clarified recently that it had not issued an order to make the roads dog-free, but rather the order was to take steps regarding stray dogs according to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules. A special bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria is hearing petitions filed by dog ​​lovers. These petitions seek a modification of the court's previous order.