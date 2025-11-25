'Not A Single Tree Will Be Cut': Nashik Citizens Oppose Tree-Felling Plan For Kumbh Mela Sadhugram |

The Nashik Municipal Corporation is going to cut down seventeen hundred trees to build a Sadhugram. There are signs that this decision will backfire on the Municipal Corporation. It is a topic of discussion as thousands of citizens have gathered in this regard.

Seventeen hundred trees in Tapovan are going to be cut down. Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan had supported it. Looks like this support will be problematic for him and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In this regard, social activists warned yesterday that we will not let Nashik become Jalgaon. Let our Nashik remain Nashik.

A public hearing of the Nashik Municipal Corporation regarding the cutting down of seventeen hundred trees inside Tapovan was held on Monday. The hall where the hearing was held was packed. Numerous social activists, former corporators, activists and environmentalists had gathered. The officers were literally overwhelmed by the barrage of hundreds of questions.

Everyone knows what Kumbh Mela Minister Mahajan did to Jalgaon city. Now, Nashik should not be made like Jalgaon. The attendees said that if they have land to plant 18,000 trees, the Kumbh Mela should be held at the place where ten times the trees are to be planted, it will be enough land for Sadhugram.

At this time, hundreds of activists, including former Congress corporator Rajendra Bagul, Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Prathamesh Geete, secretary Masood Jilani, Niranjan Takle, BHAP secretary Raju Desale, Nishikant Pagare, Devang Jani, Rohan Deshpande, senior social activists Shantaram Chavan, Roshan Kedar and many others, opposed the cutting of trees in written and public form.

The land available at the place where the Sadhugram was to be built is constantly decreasing. Construction is being done there. Marriage halls and lawns are being built. Why did the municipal administration remain silent at that time? Journalist Niranjan Takle raised the question of who is responsible for the loss of three hundred acres of land.

Various environmentalists and experts raised serious objections to the government's policy and the work of the Kumbh Mela officials. These officials are not aware of the cultural and geographical situation of Nashik city. Environmentalists expressed their anger, saying that they should not take such a decision and push the city into trouble. Therefore, the decision to cut down trees is likely to be a problem for the municipal administration as well as for Kumbh Mela Minister Mahajan.

The public hearing on the issue of cutting down or replanting 1825 trees for the Sadhugram to be set up in Tapovan for the Kumbh Mela was held amidst great uproar. Hundreds of citizens, environmentalists and scholars strongly opposed the cutting down of trees and took the stand that not a single tree would be allowed to be touched.

At this time, the Garden Department, while representing the Municipal Corporation, presented figures of how many trees would not need to be cut according to the preliminary estimate. From this, an estimate of how many trees will have to be cut down is being made.

A Sadhugram is set up in Tapovan for the sadhus and mahants who come from all over the country during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The Municipal Corporation marked more than 1825 trees for the construction of the Sadhugram on 54 acres of land in Tapovan. A hearing was held at the Pandit Paluskar Hall in Panchavati on the notice given in this regard.

At this time, 82-year-old senior citizens, scholars, lawyers, employees, ordinary citizens, including college students, presented their views. No tree has ever been cut in the Kumbh Mela so far. Suggesting options for many places, everyone took the stand that not a single tree will be allowed to be cut this time either.

Garden Department Superintendent Vivek Bhadane gave information about the application received from the Construction Department for Sadhugram. This application is to cut 1775 trees out of 1825 trees on the 54 acres of land reserved for Sadhugram.

250 trees of old, indigenous species will not be cut. Which were in the previous Kumbh Mela. The team went to the actual site and counted the trees and marked them. Marking means that those trees will not be cut. He mentioned that this has led to some misunderstanding. While demarcating (drawing) the plot for Sadhugram, efforts will be made to save as many trees as possible. According to preliminary estimates, there is no need to cut 500 to 700 trees. This means that around 1200 trees are likely to have to be cut down.

Everyone's objections have been understood in the hearing and a report will be submitted to Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri. A decision will be taken at the senior level after considering all the aspects. In the hearing, environmentalists raised many technical and legal issues. The Municipal Corporation will clarify on them within three days. Bhadane said that environmentalists have suggested five to seven alternative sites and their information will be given to the seniors.