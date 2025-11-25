Nashik Parikrama Marg Approved By State Government Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Representative Image

Nashik: Ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the state government has approved the development of the Nashik city outer Ring Road (Parikrama Marg). The Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority has granted approval for the acquisition and measurement of land required for this route. Authority Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam instructed officials to complete the necessary procedures on priority so that the work is completed before the Kumbh Mela.



A meeting of the authority was held this morning through video conferencing. Gedam addressed the meeting in his capacity as chairperson. Among those present were Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Managing Director of Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Brijesh Dixit, Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, PWD Regional Engineer Prashant Auti, District Collectors Ayush Prasad (Nashik) and Dr Pankaj Ashiya (Ahilyanagar), Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balasaheb Patil, Executive Engineer Arundhati Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner Karishma Nair, and officers from various departments.



Various developmental works are being accelerated by the authority in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Recently, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the groundbreaking ceremony for projects worth ₹5,658 crore in Nashik district related to the Kumbh Mela.

Administrative approvals have already been granted for airport expansion, road development, and other projects, and the tender process will begin shortly. Now, the state government has also approved the development of the Nashik Parikrama Marg.



In today’s meeting, several decisions were taken, including

- Approval for constructing the new integrated terminal building and related works at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Nashik (Ozar) through the State Infrastructure Development Corporation;

- Approval for land acquisition and measurement for the Parikrama Marg;

- Administrative sanction for building a central administrative office at Trimbakeshwar;

- Acquisition of marriage halls to provide accommodation for police personnel, railway staff, ST employees, health workers, and sanitation staff coming from outside during the Kumbh Mela;

- Taking the old Zilla Parishad building on rent for full-scale authority operations;

- Approval for constructing ghats at Lakshminarayan Temple, Nandini STP, Navsha Ganpati, Someshwar Temple, and the waterfall area; and

- Approval to appoint traffic wardens to assist police in managing traffic during large-scale construction and Kumbh-related activities.



Read Also Mahayuti Allies Contest Independently In Nashik Local Body Polls



These approvals will expedite Kumbh-related works and boost the development of Nashik and the district. Improved traffic flow, beautification of the city, increased tourism, and better facilities for visiting devotees will collectively promote both direct and indirect employment.