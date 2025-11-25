 Mahayuti Allies Contest Independently In Nashik Local Body Polls
Mahayuti Allies Contest Independently In Nashik Local Body Polls

While the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) appears to be struggling for unity in rural areas due to issues of relevance and presence, the Mahayuti is campaigning with full force. Though these are relatively small elections, it is notable that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are showing direct interest.

Milind Sajgure Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
Nashik: Although united in state politics, the Mahayuti alliance partners have set up separate fronts in the local self-government elections. This is clearly visible in the elections for 11 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Nashik district. To keep their party workers active, the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP are contesting separately, with “development” being highlighted as the core theme in their campaign strategy.

While the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) appears to be struggling for unity in rural areas due to issues of relevance and presence, the Mahayuti is campaigning with full force. Though these are relatively small elections, it is notable that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are showing direct interest. Accordingly, on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a rally in Trimbakeshwar, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde addressed gatherings in Sinnar, Manmad, and Satana.

During his speech, Fadnavis emphasised that the development of Trimbakeshwar town will be crucial for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela and expressed his commitment to making the town an ideal pilgrimage centre. He also assured citizens that no one would be displaced due to development projects. The presence of several saints and mahants on the dais was particularly noteworthy.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also focused on local development issues in his speeches. At Sinnar, he appealed for voter support by addressing key concerns such as roads, water supply and the waiver of property tax penalties. In Manmad, he claimed that the water issue had been resolved and promised continued commitment to the development of Nandgaon taluka. In Satana, where citizens are awaiting solutions to demands such as the Devmamledar memorial, bypass road and water supply projects, he assured them that these pending issues would soon be addressed. Overall, the campaign speeches clearly reflected a development-oriented approach by both major leaders.

“After Fadnavis, Shinde, When Will Ajit Pawar Arrive?”
After the rallies of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, the district now awaits the campaign meetings of the Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, who also heads a faction of the NCP. The political prestige of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal in Yeola, Minister Manikrao Kokate in Sinnar and MLA Deelip Bankar in Pimpalgaon Baswant is at stake in these elections.

With strong challenges posed by the opposition in all three places, Ajit Pawar is expected to address rallies there. It will be interesting to see what strategies he adopts in his speeches to sway voters.

