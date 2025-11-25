Nashik Forest Dept Seeks 500 Cages, Modern Equipment Worth Rs 15.81 Crore To Combat Leopard Menace | Representative Pic

Nashik: While preparing to declare four talukas of the district (Sinnar, Dindori, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar) as disaster-hit, the Forest Department has demanded 500 cages for protection against leopard attacks. A fund of Rs 6.5 crore is required for this, and a proposal of Rs 15.81 crore for total equipment and systems has been submitted to the District Collector's Office.

This proposal will be sent to the state government, and funds will be provided from the Disaster Management Fund and District Planning Fund, said the forest official.

Leopard attacks increase

The number of leopard sightings and attacks has increased rapidly in Nashik district in the last few months. More than 35 people have died in leopard attacks between 2021 and 2025, and 62 people have been injured. Although Rs 6.10 crore was distributed as compensation, the attacks did not stop. The death of two children in Vadner Dumala (Sinnar), Dindori taluka sparked a wave of anger among the locals. Protests were held in Pimpalgaon Khamb, Deolali. 5 leopards have been captured in Nashik city in 20 days and are being continuously seen in the Panchavati division.

Against this backdrop, the Forest Department presented measures in the District Disaster Management Cell Committee meeting. In this meeting, chaired by Resident Deputy Collector Rohit Rajput, the forest officials presented a proposal. This includes modern equipment for rescue teams, 500 cages, drones, AI cameras, base camp and a wireless control room. The total cost is Rs 15 crore 81 lakh 15 thousand 200.

District Measures and Future

A proposal has been sent to set up four Wildlife Rapid Response Teams in the district. Mock drills, taluka-level coordination committees and regular meetings will be held jointly by the police and the forest department.

MP Rajabhau Waje has sent a proposal to the central government for a leopard conservation project, demanding that a leopard safari and conservation project like Junnar be set up in Nashik. This includes leopard corridor mapping, an early warning system and involving locals in conservation.

Forest officials said, “Public awareness, technology and quick response are necessary to prevent leopard attacks. If this proposal is approved, the district will be safe.” Security has also been increased in the backdrop of the Kumbh Mela.

Citizens should remain alert and contact the forest department (1926). This proposal is awaiting approval, which will reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Main components and costs of the proposal

The main components of the proposal submitted by the Forest Department and their estimated costs are as follows:

| Components | Quantity | Cost (Rs) |

| Manpower (Employees) | 180 | 53 crore 35 lakh |

| Rescue vehicles | 16 | 2 crore 40 lakh |

| Equipment for the team | - | 45 lakh |

| Large net | 40 | 24 lakh |

| Gun, pistol | - | 33 lakh |

| Cages | 500 | 6 crore 50 lakh |

| Prof. Action Force | 93 | 27 lakh 90 thousand |

| Public awareness material | - | 70 lakh |

| Drones, cameras | - | 1 crore 27 lakh 20 thousand |

| AI system cameras | 20 | 60 lakh |

| Base camp | - | 1 crore 10 lakh |

| Control room | - | 20 lakh |

| Maintenance cost | - | 50 lakh |

Total: Rs. 15,81,15,200

These devices will enable monitoring of leopard movements, immediate rescue and public awareness. In particular, the movement of leopards can be monitored 24 hours a day through 20 cameras using AI cameras and drones.

Sources of Funds and Challenges

The proposed funds are expected to be provided from the Disaster Management Fund (Rs. 50 lakh) and the District Planning Fund (Rs. 1 crore). However, since this fund is insufficient compared to the total amount, special funds will be sought from the state government.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has recently approved a fund of Rs. 11 crore for Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik, which includes additional cages, drones and AI alert systems.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed to set up two leopard rescue centres in Nashik and Rahuri, each with a capacity of 500 leopards. For this, the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Mhasrul in Nashik will be expanded.