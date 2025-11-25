VIDEO: Speeding Container Rams Multiple Vehicles On Pune-Mumbai Expressway |

In yet another tragic accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway’s Borghat stretch, has claimed a life of a truck driver, injuring two others in a vehicle pile-up, early Monday.

According to the Police, Riyas Ali Ahmed (36), the driver of the speeding Mumbai-bound container, driven, rammed into a pickup van near the new Adoshi tunnel, triggering a vehicle pile-up, where the vehicles suffered extensive damage.

I’ve travelled this road over 60 times in the last 3 years and today it feels unsafe in a way it never did before. ⚠️

After so many accidents, everyone from Pune and Mumbai is just praying the missing link opens soon. 🛣️ pic.twitter.com/mGDSwTDW1h — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) November 24, 2025

While the pickup driver and a passenger sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, the container driver, Ahmed, a resident of Antop Hill in Wadala, died after being trapped inside the crushed cabin. A video has been going viral on social media.

Reportedly, the accident happened around 5 am on the Mumbai-bound lane near Khopoli in Raigad district, when the trailer was being driven far over the speed limit, and when the driver lost control, the vehicle first rammed into a Tata Punch car, then hit a pickup van, and finally crashed into another truck.

The two people in the pickup vehicle, Uttam Ramchandra Patil, 27, from Belagavi, and a cleaning helper, Akshay Vasant Janagre, 27, from Satara, suffered minor injuries in the collision.