Pune: After Leopard Sighting, SPPU Steps Up Safety With Awareness Workshop | Sourced

A leopard was recently spotted near the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). This has prompted the university administration to conduct an urgent awareness workshop for students, faculty, and residents.

The session was conducted on Tuesday to inform students and staff about leopard behaviour, safety precautions and the correct response in case of a sighting.

Authorities have taken strict measures to safeguard the students, which include increased patrolling, use of camera traps, and continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas.

The students were advised to avoid isolated spots after dark, and are being told to travel in groups and immediately report any unusual movement to the forest department or campus security.

In an official circular, the administration advised students and staff to avoid unnecessary movement on the campus, urged them to travel in groups, and immediately inform the Forest Department if a leopard is spotted. Emergency contact numbers of the Forest Department and the university security team have been circulated to provide a quick response.

The administration has also issued a strong advisory urging everyone not to share unverified videos, photos, or rumours on social media. It said that unnecessary panic must be avoided and appealed to all stakeholders to act responsibly to maintain safety, order, and protect the biodiversity of the university campus.