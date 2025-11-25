 Pune: After Leopard Sighting, SPPU Steps Up Safety With Awareness Workshop
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: After Leopard Sighting, SPPU Steps Up Safety With Awareness Workshop

Pune: After Leopard Sighting, SPPU Steps Up Safety With Awareness Workshop

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has issued a strong advisory urging everyone not to share unverified videos, photos, or rumours on social media

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Pune: After Leopard Sighting, SPPU Steps Up Safety With Awareness Workshop | Sourced

A leopard was recently spotted near the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). This has prompted the university administration to conduct an urgent awareness workshop for students, faculty, and residents.

The session was conducted on Tuesday to inform students and staff about leopard behaviour, safety precautions and the correct response in case of a sighting.

Authorities have taken strict measures to safeguard the students, which include increased patrolling, use of camera traps, and continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas.

Read Also
Wild Cat On The Loose: Residents Of Pune's Aundh Confined Indoors Amid Leopard Sightings (PHOTOS)
article-image

The students were advised to avoid isolated spots after dark, and are being told to travel in groups and immediately report any unusual movement to the forest department or campus security.

FPJ Shorts
'Zubeen Garg’s Death A Clear Case Of Murder’, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma In Assembly
'Zubeen Garg’s Death A Clear Case Of Murder’, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma In Assembly
Mumbai Air Pollution: AQI Above 200 In Several Areas As Haze, Dust And Volcanic Ash Cut Visibility; BMC Plans To Impose ₹5,000 Penalty For Open Burning
Mumbai Air Pollution: AQI Above 200 In Several Areas As Haze, Dust And Volcanic Ash Cut Visibility; BMC Plans To Impose ₹5,000 Penalty For Open Burning
Is Netflix's Stranger Things Inspired By The Montauk Project? Here’s What You Should Know
Is Netflix's Stranger Things Inspired By The Montauk Project? Here’s What You Should Know
'Apne To Apno Ke Bina Nahi Ho Sakti': Director Anil Sharma Shelves Apne 2, Says It Is Not Possible To Make The Sequel Without Dharmendra
'Apne To Apno Ke Bina Nahi Ho Sakti': Director Anil Sharma Shelves Apne 2, Says It Is Not Possible To Make The Sequel Without Dharmendra

In an official circular, the administration advised students and staff to avoid unnecessary movement on the campus, urged them to travel in groups, and immediately inform the Forest Department if a leopard is spotted. Emergency contact numbers of the Forest Department and the university security team have been circulated to provide a quick response.

Read Also
PMRDA To Chart Economic Roadmap For Pune Region Under NITI Aayog's 'Growth Hub' Initiative
article-image

The administration has also issued a strong advisory urging everyone not to share unverified videos, photos, or rumours on social media. It said that unnecessary panic must be avoided and appealed to all stakeholders to act responsibly to maintain safety, order, and protect the biodiversity of the university campus.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fresh Leopard Sighting Prompts Forest Department To Intensify Monitoring At Pune Airport

Fresh Leopard Sighting Prompts Forest Department To Intensify Monitoring At Pune Airport

Pune: After Leopard Sighting, SPPU Steps Up Safety With Awareness Workshop

Pune: After Leopard Sighting, SPPU Steps Up Safety With Awareness Workshop

Wild Cat, Wilder Rumours: Pune's Leopard Panic Explained

Wild Cat, Wilder Rumours: Pune's Leopard Panic Explained

Dhule Collector Bhagyashree Vispute Urges Students To Learn Self-Defence, Share Skills With Peers

Dhule Collector Bhagyashree Vispute Urges Students To Learn Self-Defence, Share Skills With Peers

Opposition Parties Submit Memorandum On Voter List Irregularities To Nashik Municipal Commissioner

Opposition Parties Submit Memorandum On Voter List Irregularities To Nashik Municipal Commissioner