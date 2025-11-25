Hingoli: 78 Polling Booths Set For December 2 Municipal Election; Wheelchairs Arranged For Divyang Voters | Representational Photo | ANI

Hingoli: Polling for the Hingoli Municipal Council election will be held on December 2, with 78 polling booths set up across the city. Voting will take place at these booths from 7.30am to 5pm.

A special facility of wheelchairs has been arranged at all 78 booths for Divyang voters. Any Divyang voter willing to vote will be provided a wheelchair.

Returning Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer Samadhan Ghutukade said that, as per the directives of the State Election Commission, arrangements for wheelchairs and other fundamental facilities have been made at all polling booths for Divyang voters.

He said the facility will be provided to bring Divyang voters to the polling booths. Divyang voters should make requests to the booth chiefs to avail of wheelchairs and other facilities, Ghutukade said.