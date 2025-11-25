 Nanded: Naib Tehsildar Held Red-Handed In ₹5,700 Bribery Case At Hadgaon Office
The complainant runs a ration shop in Hadgaon. He had received Rs 5,700 as commission for distributing foodgrains over the past four months

Representative Image

Nanded: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a lady naib tehsildar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5700 at the Hadgaon tehsil office on Saturday, creating a sensation across Hadgaon taluka. The arrested officer has been identified as Suman Karhale.

The complainant runs a ration shop in Hadgaon. He had received Rs 5,700 as commission for distributing foodgrains over the past four months. However, the e-POS machine was not updated in November, prompting him to lodge a complaint with Karhale on November 18. Karhale demanded a 20% commission as a bribe for the sale of food grains worth Rs 57,000 over four months. The deal between them was fixed at 10%, or Rs 5,700.

Karhale asked the complainant to hand the money to the data entry operator, Govind Jadhav. As the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the ACB. After confirming the demand, ACB officers laid a trap at the Hadgaon tehsil office on Saturday. The officers arrested Jadhav while he was accepting the bribe on behalf of Karhale. They later arrested Karhale but released Jadhav due to health reasons after issuing a notice.

