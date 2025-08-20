 Good News! Maharashtra Govt Clears 3rd & 4th Rail Tracks Between Pune & Lonavala
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said the number of people travelling between Pune and Lonavala is large, and if the third and fourth lines are made, this will benefit the industrial, commercial, working, and student classes to a large extent

article-image
Good News! Maharashtra Govt Clears 3rd & 4th Rail Tracks Between Pune & Lonavala | X/@mohol_murlidhar

In good news for commuters, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government has approved the third and fourth rail tracks between Pune and Lonavala, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is a Member of Parliament from Pune, informed on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

'Relief to passengers'

He wrote in Marathi, "In order to increase the connectivity of suburban trains between Pune and Lonavala and provide relief to the passengers, the ongoing follow-up for the third and fourth tracks has been successful, and both these tracks, which are joint projects of the Central and State Governments, have been approved in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The demand in this regard for the last many years is now being fulfilled."

'Big gift for the people of Pune'

"I have been continuously following up with the Central and State Governments by making demands in this regard. The Central Government had already shown positivity to this project. After that, now that the State Government has approved it, it will be a big gift for the people of Pune. The cost of this project will be shared by the Central and State Governments, and in this regard, I had met CM Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in person and made a demand. I also followed up. Now, with the approval of the State Government, the path of both these lines has been cleared, which has given great relief to the passengers," he added.

'Will help reduce congestion'

Mohol said the number of people travelling between Pune and Lonavala is large, and if the third and fourth lines are made, this will benefit the industrial, commercial, working, and student classes to a large extent. He added that the number of trains between the two cities will also increase, which will help reduce the congestion caused by goods trains.

Earlier, it was decided that apart from the Centre and State Governments, the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations would also be funding the project.

