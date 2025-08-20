VIDEOS: Boulders Crash On Mumbai-Nashik Highway In Kasara Ghat; Roads Near Bhavali Dam Flooded

VIDEO: Boulders Crash On Mumbai-Nashik Highway In Kasara Ghat; Roads Near Bhavali Dam Flooded | FPJ Photos

Boulders fell on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Jawhar Phata in the old Kasara Ghat on Wednesday morning. Upon receiving information about the incident, the employees of the Highway Police Station in Ghoti immediately reached the spot, cleared the boulders and smoothed the traffic.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rains that have been going on in Igatpuri taluka for the past few days, the water level in the catchment area of the dams has increased significantly. The largest Darna Dam in the taluka is 91.72 per cent full, and its six gates have been opened by two feet. Currently, water is being discharged from the dam at a speed of 10,284 cusecs. Due to this, an alert has been issued to the villages on the banks of the river.

Due to continuous rains, water has also accumulated on the roads leading to the Bhavali Dam. The administration has appealed to tourists not to go to this area, as one foot of water is flowing over some bridges. Also, the roads in Waghcha Jhap, Mengal Jhap, and Kaduta Vasti have gone under water, cutting off the connection of these tribal villages with the city. Because of this, students and citizens have to travel at the risk of their lives.

Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao of Igatpuri Police Station has given important advice to the citizens. She said, "The rain has not rested since last night. Rivers and streams are flowing in torrents. Therefore, students, workers, farmers, citizens and businessmen in schools and colleges, companies, agriculture and daily activities should behave carefully and responsibly. In case of any problem, contact the local police station, Igatpuri Taluka Emergency Management Cell, Igatpuri Nagar Panchayat Emergency Cell, Ghoti, Kasara, Wadivirhe Police Station, or the Emergency Management Team. Do not believe any rumors."

The intensity of the rain and the release of water from the dam are being constantly monitored. Due to waterlogging, the transport system has also been disrupted, and citizens have been advised to stay in safe places.