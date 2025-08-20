Pune Police To Use AI For Crowd, Traffic Management During Ganeshotsav | Anand Chaini

Before the beginning of Ganeshotsav, the Pune Traffic Police are gearing up to make the city roads traffic-free during the festival. For the first time, Pune Police will deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) to estimate the number of devotees during the festival and to plan security and traffic arrangements more effectively.

Every year, lakhs of devotees from across the country and even abroad throng the city to witness the mega event of more than 4,000 public Ganesh mandals, famous for their decorations, music and cultural programmes. With such large gatherings, the biggest challenge before the police remains traffic control and security.

AI used in Ashadhi Wari

This year, the police are preparing with extra care. A recent experience during the Ashadhi Wari processions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj from Dehu and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj from Alandi has given them valuable insights into how to handle large crowds. During the Wari, police officials kept a close watch on the number of devotees and vehicles moving together with the help of AI detectors, which helped them make timely arrangements for traffic diversions and security deployment.

According to police records, nearly five lakh devotees had joined the Wari this year - about 1.95 lakh with Sant Tukaram’s palkhi and 2.95 lakh with Sant Dnyaneshwar’s palkhi. Officials said such accurate information allowed them to plan police deployment more effectively and avoid chaos on the roads.

Lakhs of people expected to visit Pune’s Ganesh mandals

With lakhs of people expected to visit Pune’s Ganesh mandals, traffic congestion is bound to increase. Police officials said that additional personnel will be deployed at major chowks, important mandals and crowded lanes. Traffic diversions and alternative routes will also be announced in advance so that citizens face minimal inconvenience.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said, “Our aim is to ensure that devotees can have darshan of Bappa peacefully and without any safety concerns. We are working on detailed plans for traffic, security and police deployment so that both citizens and visitors can celebrate without worry.”