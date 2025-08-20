Pune Rains: PMC, PCMC Shift Citizens To Safety As River Levels Rise (VIDEOS) | Anand Chaini

Following heavy rainfall and the release of water into the Mutha and Mula rivers, several low-lying areas in Pune are waterlogged. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday moved more than 200 residents from vulnerable settlements to safer relief centres.

Areas affected include Khilarevasti, Rajput Slum and Tapodham in Warje-Karvenagar; Ekta Nagari and Nibajnagar on Sinhagad Road; Pulachi Wadi, Bhide Bridge area, Omkareshwar Temple and Patil Estate in Shivajinagar; Shantinagar, Laxmi Nagar and Vishwamitra Nagar in Yerawada; Tadiwala Road in Dhole Patil Road division; and parts of Aundh, Bopodi, Dapodi and Khadki.

PMC has set up 71 relief centres across the city, of which 33 are already functioning. Fire department teams, health staff, solid waste workers and regional office personnel are stationed at flood-prone spots like Ekta Nagari, Deccan Bridge and Pulachi Wadi. Boats, ambulances and PMPML buses have been arranged for quick evacuation.

So far, 25 residents from Khilarevasti, 30 from Tapodham, 132 from Yerawada and 25 from Nagar Road have been shifted to shelter camps. Basic facilities such as water, electricity and medical care have been provided at these centres.

PMC’s Disaster Management Room is operating round the clock in coordination with the Meteorological Department, C-DAC, Irrigation Department and traffic police. Citizens are being alerted through radio, social media and loudspeakers in affected areas.

PMC has appealed to people living in low-lying settlements to remain vigilant and cooperate with evacuation efforts.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has relocated nearly 950 citizens from flood-affected areas to safe locations. The civic body has activated disaster management cells at all regional offices, and response teams have been deployed along vulnerable riverbank settlements to ensure swift evacuation and relief.

Residents from Bhatanagar in Pimpri, Labour Camp and adjoining areas in Kiwale, Keshavnagar, Jadhav Ghat, Kalewadi, Pimple Nilakh, Bopkhel, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and Pimple Gurav have been shifted to PCMC schools, community halls and other designated shelters. At each relief centre, arrangements have been made for food, drinking water, power supply and healthcare support. Some construction workers residing in temporary on-site shelters have also been moved into MHADA housing blocks for safety.

PCMC’s fire department, health teams and solid waste management staff have been stationed across vulnerable locations with fire tenders, boats, ambulances and vehicles to carry out evacuation operations. Additional transport support has been provided with PMPML buses. Alongside relocation, teams are addressing complaints of waterlogging and drainage choke-ups across the city.

Eight zonal help centres are fully functional, supported by search-and-rescue teams, while PCMC’s central disaster management cell remains operational 24x7. The civic body is coordinating closely with the Irrigation Department, C-DAC, the Meteorological Department and the traffic police for real-time updates on rainfall, dam discharge and traffic diversions.

“Flood control operations in Pimpri-Chinchwad are under control. Citizens are requested not to panic, but to remain alert. Our teams are continuously monitoring low-lying and riverbank areas, relocating residents wherever needed, and providing all facilities at relief centres. In case of emergencies, citizens should immediately contact PCMC’s control room,” said Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, PCMC.