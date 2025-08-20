Nashik: Self-Proclaimed Godman Booked For Sexual Harassment | File Pic (Representative Image)

A case has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station against a self-proclaimed Godman for sexually harassing a young woman by showing fear of 'Aghori Shakti' and pressuring her to marry him. Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANIS) and Women's Grievance Redressal Centre had met the Police Commissioner and demanded action in this matter.

According to the information received, Siddharth Bhate alias Siddharth Guru holds a Janata Darbaar in the Satpur Colony area of Nashik. Many citizens used to come to him to find solutions to their problems.

A young woman living in the Nashik Road area had gone to Bhate's place with her mother. It is said that she had come here in the hope of getting some solution to her personal problems in life.

However, taking advantage of her helplessness, Baba told her that it would be difficult for her to get married because of his 'Aghori Shakti' and advised her mother to get her married to him to deal with her problem.

The woman, confused by Baba's words, did not even inform her estranged husband about this. During this time, Baba sexually harassed the girl. The woman's family members also supported Baba in this case, which is shocking.

And then the truth came out

Meanwhile, the woman demanded one lakh rupees from her husband for marriage. When the husband inquired, it was revealed that this Baba was a thug. Realising further danger, the girl's father contacted ANIS and gave detailed information.

Dr. Gorane of the committee and the office bearers of the Women's Grievance Redressal Centre jointly met Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and demanded action against Baba. After that, a case was registered at Nashik Road Police Station. According to Dr Gorane, another woman from Ozar has also fallen into the trap of this baba.

Baba also holds Darbaar in Kalyan

Siddharth Bhate, alias Siddharth Guru, holds regular Darbaar in the Satpur Colony area. For this, he attracts people in trouble by giving advertisements on social media. It has been reported that this Baba is also holding Darbaar in Kalyan along with Satpur.

It was through advertisements on social media that the woman and her daughter from Nashik Road came in contact with this baba.