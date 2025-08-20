Tragic Accident In Nashik: Mother, Pregnant Daughter Killed By Speeding Truck | Representational Image

While the traffic problem in the city is getting worse day by day, an incident that took place on Tuesday evening has added to it. A mother and daughter who were crossing the road were killed in a collision with a speeding truck in the Nashik Road area. The married girl was pregnant.

According to the information received, Sunita Bhimrao Waghmare (aged 50) and her daughter Sheetal Premchand Kedare (aged 27), who had come to their mother's house for delivery, were crossing the road near Muktidham.

At the same time, a truck driver who was going from Bitko to Maldhakka at high speed lost control of his vehicle. The truck first hit a car, then two rickshaws and finally crushed the mother and daughter. The incident caused a commotion in the area.

The people present at the accident site admitted the injured mother and daughter to Bitco Hospital. However, Sunita Waghmare died during treatment.

Pregnant Sheetal Kedare was shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. However, on Tuesday night, her unborn baby died, while Sheetal also breathed her last on Wednesday morning.

This incident has spread mourning in the Nashik Road area. Also, citizens have expressed anger over the lack of any measures taken by the authorities to control traffic.